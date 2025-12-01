Thousands of retail leaders standardise on Samsara

Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced that thousands of leaders across the retail industry value chain have standardised on Samsara to solve their operational challenges and advance their business. Samsara enables retail leaders to track and protect their vehicles, equipment and the people who move goods from suppliers to final destinations. With Samsara’s AI-powered platform, the industry can get ahead by operating with speed, accuracy and resilience during the busy seasons and beyond.
“The raw cost savings have been transformative,” said Shaun Carter, Regional Manager at AO. “It’s not all about the money though. Safer drivers mean fewer accidents, more reliable deliveries and, ultimately, happier customers.”
With Samsara, retail leaders gain real-time insights that empower them to:
- Maintain on-time, quality deliveries: Ensure that stores and warehouses stay stocked and meet customer delivery expectations with smarter, optimised routes and commercial turn-by-turn navigation.
- Extend workplace safety beyond store walls: Protect drivers, employees and customers in stores and on the road while preventing theft and loss of merchandise and equipment.
- Prevent costly breakdowns: Keep equipment operational and predict maintenance with modern maintenance software built on real operations data.
- Mitigate compliance risk: Manage complexity around the transport of goods with automation that keeps drivers compliant and gives management tools to coach in real time.
Samsara Drives Results for the Retail Industry
The retail industry faces immense pressure to meet customer expectations and protect every percentage of their margins amid rising costs and complex compliance requirements. From major grocers managing perishable goods to mass retailers navigating challenging delivery windows, customers across the retail industry value chain turn to Samsara to improve operations and see impactful results:
- AO, the UK’s leading electrical retailer, improved driver safety and fleet visibility, cutting insurance premiums by 25% and repair costs by 31% through a decrease in collisions. Telematics and in-cab alerts also encouraged safer driving habits across their delivery network.
- Mohawk Industries, the world’s largest flooring manufacturer, improved on-time delivery to 97% by giving warehouse managers real-time visibility into drivers and routes. Digitising routing, compliance and pay processes cut 4.2 million miles, saved approximately £5.9 million and reduced electronic logging device (ELD) violations by 68%.
- The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, saw a 29% drop in both mobile phone use and preventable incidents in its Equipment Services division, cutting total auto liability claims by half in just one year. The Rental division also reduced speeding and phone use by 34%, lowering total claims by 65% and overall claim costs by 62%.
“Without a doubt, we’ve become more profitable with Samsara,” said Andy Yearout, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Mohawk. “Now, we’re able to reinvest in our people – we’ve raised driver pay and regularly award safety bonuses. We’re also investing in new equipment and reducing the average age of our assets. Samsara gives us a competitive edge in the market.”
Other retail industry leaders that have standardised on Samsara include: 7-11, Ace Hardware, Aunt Millie’s, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Bolthouse Farms, Costco, CVS, Domino’s, Farmer’s Fridge, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Loblaw, Papa Johns, Parts Authority, Pilot, Pruvost Leroy, Reddy Ice, Sheetz, Sobeys, Staples, Target, Wegmans, Williams Sonoma and Yves Rocher.
“In retail, reliability isn’t just an operational goal; it’s a direct path to repeat business and customer loyalty,” said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Operating Officer, GTM, at Samsara. “AI-powered operations are essential for retail leaders to stand out in today’s market. Samsara provides a unified view of their entire operation in a single dashboard, helping them to make the most of their resources and fulfil their promises to customers.”