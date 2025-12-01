Headline News

Fleet Management

Warnings for fleet drivers in December

Warnings for fleet drivers in December

Monday, December 1, 2025 - 07:25
No Comments
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Top News, Traffic Offences

Britain’s fleet drivers are being hit with a festive sting in the tail, as new figures show a sharp jump in fines every December. Fleet specialist Hudson Kapel warns that penalties surge by around nine per cent compared with the monthly average, driven by a boom in parking and bus lane offences as town centres clog up with Christmas shoppers.

The seasonal spike is due to December’s heavier traffic, tighter parking availability, and crowded high streets, where even a brief stop in the wrong place can trigger an automatic penalty. Councils and private operators process a backlog of offences before year-end, leading to a wave of notices landing on doormats and in fleet inboxes.

The study examined over 100,000 fines from across the UK and found that most of the rise comes from simple infringements. Fleet drivers weaving through congested bus lanes to escape queues, overstaying in packed car parks or missing small-print signs in busy retail districts are being caught in record numbers by ANPR systems. The result is a flurry of fines just as households and businesses face their highest winter costs.

Simon Withey, managing director of Hudson Kapel, issued a blunt warning. “Every December, we see the same pattern, and drivers need to be extra vigilant throughout the holiday season. Town centres are tighter, enforcement is tougher, and one lapse can cost you. If motorists do not take real care, they will be hit with penalties at the worst possible time.”

For fleets, the impact is more than financial. Each fine must be checked, reassigned and processed, creating an administrative headache right when staffing is stretched. Many operators now brace for December as a high-risk period, not an anomaly.

Hudson Kapel says the message is clear, and December is a trap for the unwary. Drivers heading into town for Christmas shopping or seasonal deliveries should slow down, check the signs, and stay out of bus lanes unless they are certain they are allowed to use them. One careless moment in the festive rush could lead to a costly start to the new year.

Tags
, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Harrogate leasing firm achieves prestigious green accreditation

Harrogate leasing firm achieves prestigious g...

Dec 02, 2025No Comments

Harrogate-based Synergy Car and Van Leasing has become one of Yorkshire’s first fleet operators to achieve the internationally recognised Green Mark Level 2 accreditation. The certification recognises

UCLS adds 33 Renault Trucks E-Tech Masters to fleet

UCLS adds 33 Renault Trucks...

Logistics specialist Universal Courier Logistical Services (UCLS) has strengthened

Dec 02, 2025
A Salvatori & Son enhances fleet efficiency with Webfleet EBPMS

A Salvatori & Son enha...

Canterbury-based haulage specialist A Salvatori & Son has invested

Dec 01, 2025
Government cuts red tape to make it easier to switch to EVs with Electric Car Grant but what about the Electric Fleet, Electric Car Grant to boost the move to Net Zero and mileage rates and boosts Electric Car Grant but introduces per-mile charging

Why EV pricing changes coul...

There were a number of issues within the budget

Dec 01, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit