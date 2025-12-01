Warnings for fleet drivers in December

Britain’s fleet drivers are being hit with a festive sting in the tail, as new figures show a sharp jump in fines every December. Fleet specialist Hudson Kapel warns that penalties surge by around nine per cent compared with the monthly average, driven by a boom in parking and bus lane offences as town centres clog up with Christmas shoppers.
The seasonal spike is due to December’s heavier traffic, tighter parking availability, and crowded high streets, where even a brief stop in the wrong place can trigger an automatic penalty. Councils and private operators process a backlog of offences before year-end, leading to a wave of notices landing on doormats and in fleet inboxes.
The study examined over 100,000 fines from across the UK and found that most of the rise comes from simple infringements. Fleet drivers weaving through congested bus lanes to escape queues, overstaying in packed car parks or missing small-print signs in busy retail districts are being caught in record numbers by ANPR systems. The result is a flurry of fines just as households and businesses face their highest winter costs.
Simon Withey, managing director of Hudson Kapel, issued a blunt warning. “Every December, we see the same pattern, and drivers need to be extra vigilant throughout the holiday season. Town centres are tighter, enforcement is tougher, and one lapse can cost you. If motorists do not take real care, they will be hit with penalties at the worst possible time.”
For fleets, the impact is more than financial. Each fine must be checked, reassigned and processed, creating an administrative headache right when staffing is stretched. Many operators now brace for December as a high-risk period, not an anomaly.
Hudson Kapel says the message is clear, and December is a trap for the unwary. Drivers heading into town for Christmas shopping or seasonal deliveries should slow down, check the signs, and stay out of bus lanes unless they are certain they are allowed to use them. One careless moment in the festive rush could lead to a costly start to the new year.