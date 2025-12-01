Four-fifths of drivers support alcohol interlocks to cut drink-driving

Four-in-five drivers in the UK (82%) support the introduction of alcohol interlocks to reduce instances of repeat drink-driving, with just 7% against such use and 12% unsure, new RAC figures show.*
Alcohol interlocks, or ‘alcolocks’, are already used effectively in many other countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Put simply, the devices prevent vehicles from being started or driven if alcohol is detected in the offender’s breath.
Of those drivers supportive of the use of alcolocks in the UK, as many as seven-in-10 (71%) think every driver caught over the legal limit should have to have one fitted. A further quarter (23%) think only repeat drink-drivers caught on at least one previous occasion should be ordered to have them installed, with 6% unsure.
While support is highest among younger drivers, with 87% of those under 25 and 86% of those aged 25 to 44 keen to see alcolocks introduced, nearly three-quarters (73%) of drivers aged 65 and over are also in favour of them.
Research for the RAC Report on Motoring 2025 also found rates of admitted drink-driving are near pre-pandemic levels, with more than one-in-10 respondents (12%) saying they’d driven when they thought they were over the limit, either directly after drinking or on the morning after. The figures for younger drivers were even more pronounced, with 14% of those aged 25-44 admitting to drink driving, and as many as 18% of those under 25.
Latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures show an estimated 260 people were killed in crashes on Britain’s roads involving at least one driver over the legal alcohol limit in 2023.** Approximately 1,600 people were seriously injured.
RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With levels of drink-driving still alarmingly high, drivers are very keen for something different to be done to tackle the problem. Drinking and driving might be seen as socially unacceptable by the majority, but it’s clear that a small proportion of people are still doing it and putting the lives of themselves and others at serious risk.
“Giving courts the power to mandate the fitting of alcohol interlocks – which prevent a convicted drink-driver from getting behind the wheel after drinking – is something that drivers believe warrants serious consideration as they’re telling us the current penalties aren’t working.
“Alcolocks are already in widespread use in other parts of the world and have the potential here in the UK to reduce the number of alcohol-related collisions and casualties, and the costs associated with them.
“The fact a huge majority of drivers support the use of alcolocks sends a clear message that they want to see more being done to tackle drink-driving, something the Government will hopefully address in its soon-to-be-published Road Safety Strategy.”
* Research for the RAC Report on Motoring was conducted by Online95 and carried out from 4-21 April 2025; 2,395 drivers. Results rim-weighted to be nationally representative of UK motorists
** Department for Transport, Reported road casualties in Great Britain involving illegal alcohol levels: 2023