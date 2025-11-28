Legislation must be enforced as keyless thefts soar

Tracker calls for the Government to take action as it reaches a 15-year high in stolen vehicle recovery
Following a BBC Report highlighting the growing trend of keyless vehicle theft, data analysis by Tracker Network UK Limited, shows the company has recovered over £35million worth of vehicles between January and October 2025, a 15-year high. 93% of the vehicles recovered by Tracker, the stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) expert, were taken without the keys, underlining the scale of keyless car theft across the UK.
Criminals are increasingly targeting vehicles with keyless entry systems using a technique known as a relay attack. Using electronic devices, thieves intercept the signal from the owner’s fob, relaying it to the vehicle, tricking it into believing the key is close by. Earlier this year, the Home Office announced it would be introducing new legislation under which the possession, supply or manufacture of the electronic devices used in these attacks will be criminalised. Offenders could face up to five years’ imprisonment and an unlimited fine. The ban will apply to devices that intercept keyless-fob signals, as well as those designed to block GPS tracking systems. However, whilst the introduction of this legislation is said to be imminent, a date has yet to be announced.
Mark Rose, Managing Director of Tracker comments, “Tracker has been campaigning against the sale of devices that intercept keyless car fob signals, as well as tools that jam GPS tracking technology, for many years. As the BBC report confirmed, devices used to conduct relay attacks and steal keyless vehicles are readily available online, and although the price is high, organised crime groups know the profit potential makes the upfront cost worthwhile.
“Previously, prosecution for handling these devices was only possible if it could be proved by police that they had been used to commit a specific crime. Under the new laws proposed, anyone who is found in possession of one, or to have imported, made, adapted or distributed them, will bear the consequences and rightly so. Without meaningful action in the shape of robust legislation, such thefts will continue to rise unchecked, with more drivers becoming victims of these crimes and suffering the emotional and financial impact of that. The time for that action is now.”
Tracker is the only stolen vehicle recovery expert that formally works in partnership with every police force across the U.K. to assist in the unrelenting battle against organised vehicle theft rings. More than 2,000 police patrol vehicles and all police helicopters are fitted with Tracker detection units, which pick up the signal from Tracker’s unique combination of VHF with GPS/GSM technology. Unaffected by GPS signal blockers, the device works like an electronic homing device. A covert transmitter is hidden in one of several dozen places around the vehicle. Confirming Tracker as a superior security defense against determined thieves, Tracker boasts a 95% success rate, 50% of which are recovered within 4 hours and 80% are returned to their owners within 24 hours.
Tracker’s top tips for vehicle security
- Protect your key fob: Keyless car theft works through a relay-style electronic device tricking your key fob signal into thinking the key is near to the car and then the device can assume all key fob power. To prevent this, keep the key – and the spare – away from where the vehicle is kept when not in use, and block the signal by keeping the key fob in a closed tin or faraday bag.
- Switch off and lock up: Never leave your car running idle and unattended, even when defrosting windscreens and windows on a cold morning.
- Make life difficult: Fit security posts or a substantial gate if parking on your drive, physical barriers will make thieves think twice.
- Don’t advertise your stuff: Never leave your belongings on show, lock them in the boot or take them with you.
- Keep paperwork indoors – Don’t store car documents or spare keys inside the car as it makes it easier for thieves to sell it on.
- Plan for the worst: Take car security measures to protect your car from being stolen in the first place, such as installing security lighting where you park your car and using a steering wheel lock. If criminals find a way to steal your car, having a Tracker fitted can help the police to recover your vehicle.