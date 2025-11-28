Believ reacts to Autumn ‘25 Budget with cautious optimism

Electric Vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO) Believ has reacted to the 2025 Autumn budget with cautious optimism, welcoming the new measures that make EV ownership and charging more affordable, but urging that the government must further its commitment as EV adoption grows.
The importance of affordability is of heightened importance, following today’s confirmation of the ‘pay-per-mile’ charge for EVs from 2028, and recent news that London EV drivers will no longer be exempt from the congestion charge.
The welcomed measures are:
- 100% business rate relief: The decision not to introduce business rates for CPOs for the next ten years, which will help the CPO business model operate to offer lower charging rates.
- EV grant extension: An extension of the EV grant scheme to March 2030 – worth £1.3 billion, helping to incentivise EV purchases and increase uptake.
- On-street charge point funding: £200 million to support drivers without driveways or means to privately charge their vehicles.
“Today’s budget sends an encouraging signal to the industry and to drivers that the government is serious about accelerating the UK’s transition to EVs,” says Guy Bartlett, Believ CEO.
“The extension of the grant scheme, and a ten-year CPO exemption from business rates show real commitment to supporting affordable, accessible EV charging for all.
“We believe the £200 million charge point funding should be focused primarily on helping local authorities recruit the people they need to support the rollout and be used in a very targeted way to deliver charge points in sites which would not otherwise be commercially viable. We believe private sector funding can cover the vast majority of locations.”
Of Believ’s four ‘Budget Wishes’ – two of them have not been addressed:
- A reduction in VAT on public charging, aligning it with home-energy rates.
- A review of how standing charges are calculated to stop CPOs being charged against future capacity, and having to pass on these charges.
“If we are to fully unlock the potential of electric mobility and make EV ownership viable for every household, further bold action will be needed,” adds Guy. “We urge policymakers to reconsider VAT on public charging and address how standing charges are calculated – critical steps to ensuring fairness and affordability long term.
“Believ stands ready to play our part, passing on savings directly to drivers and working tirelessly to make EVs the easy choice. We’re optimistic about the road ahead and look forward to continuing to work with national and local government to deliver a cleaner air for all.”