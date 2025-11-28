Amey launches first public EV chargers in Trafford

Amey, in partnership with Trafford Council, has officially launched its first public electric vehicle (EV) charging network. This milestone follows the project’s initial announcement in September 2025 and marks a major step forward in expanding sustainable transport across the borough.
Hale, Stretford, and Sale are among the first locations with chargers now live, with more to follow in the coming months. The initiative will deliver up to 100 public EV charging points across Trafford, supporting the borough’s commitment to cleaner air and more sustainable travel.
Supported by the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements, the network provides affordable and accessible charging solutions for residents and visitors, supporting households without off-street parking. All chargers are powered entirely by zero-carbon energy, reinforcing Amey’s commitment to decarbonisation.
To make charging even easier, Amey has launched the Amey EV Charging App. Available for both Android and Apple devices, the app allows users to locate chargers, check real-time availability, and make secure payments.
Cllr Aidan Williams, Executive Member for Climate Change at Trafford Council said: “The arrival of these chargers is a big step forward for greener travel in Trafford. We are committed to our carbon neutral targets and providing practical solutions to help our residents make sustainable choices. Working with Amey, we are proud to be at the forefront of positive change in our borough.”
Anna Gornall, EVCI Account Director at Amey, said: “We are thrilled to see Trafford’s first public EV chargers now in use. This project is about making sustainable transport accessible for everyone, and seeing residents already benefit is incredibly rewarding. From planning to installation, this has been a collaborative effort from all involved.”