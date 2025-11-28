Headline News

Charging

Amey EV charger roll out

Amey launches first public EV chargers in Trafford

Friday, November 28, 2025 - 10:32
No Comments
Charging, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Amey, in partnership with Trafford Council, has officially launched its first public electric vehicle (EV) charging network. This milestone follows the project’s initial announcement in September 2025 and marks a major step forward in expanding sustainable transport across the borough.

Hale, Stretford, and Sale are among the first locations with chargers now live, with more to follow in the coming months. The initiative will deliver up to 100 public EV charging points across Trafford, supporting the borough’s commitment to cleaner air and more sustainable travel.

Supported by the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements, the network provides affordable and accessible charging solutions for residents and visitors, supporting households without off-street parking. All chargers are powered entirely by zero-carbon energy, reinforcing Amey’s commitment to decarbonisation.

To make charging even easier, Amey has launched the Amey EV Charging App. Available for both Android and Apple devices, the app allows users to locate chargers, check real-time availability, and make secure payments.

Cllr Aidan Williams, Executive Member for Climate Change at Trafford Council said: “The arrival of these chargers is a big step forward for greener travel in Trafford. We are committed to our carbon neutral targets and providing practical solutions to help our residents make sustainable choices. Working with Amey, we are proud to be at the forefront of positive change in our borough.”

Anna Gornall, EVCI Account Director at Amey, said: “We are thrilled to see Trafford’s first public EV chargers now in use. This project is about making sustainable transport accessible for everyone, and seeing residents already benefit is incredibly rewarding. From planning to installation, this has been a collaborative effort from all involved.”

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

A busy road with traffic

Legislation must be enforced as keyless theft...

Nov 28, 2025No Comments

Tracker calls for the Government to take action as it reaches a 15-year high in stolen vehicle recovery Following a BBC Report highlighting the growing trend of

Believ reacts to Autumn ‘25 Budget with cautious optimism

Believ reacts to Autumn ‘...

Electric Vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO) Believ has

Nov 28, 2025
Farizon SV - L1H1

Farizon SV: A Game-Changing...

A bold new player has entered the UK large-van

Nov 28, 2025
New Licence Rules for Heavier Electric Vans Introduced

How the Autumn Budget 2025 ...

The Chancellor’s Autumn Budget has delivered the biggest shake-up

Nov 28, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit