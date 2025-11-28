Farizon SV: A Game-Changing Electric Van for UK Fleets

A bold new player has entered the UK large-van market and it brings some genuinely groundbreaking technology. Farizon Auto, the commercial-vehicle division of Chinese giant Geely (owner of Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and Zeekr), has launched the all-electric Farizon SV panel van through official distributor Jameel Motors. Priced from just £40,000 OTR (including PiVG, excluding VAT), the SV takes direct aim at the heart of the 3.5-tonne electric van establishment.
World-first technology under the skin
The star of the show is the GXA-M platform, the first series-production van anywhere to feature a full drive-by-wire intelligent architecture with dual-redundancy backup systems. Farizon claims this delivers a 5% increase in range through superior energy recovery, 10% shorter stopping distances, steering response three times faster and precision ten times higher than a conventional setup.
Combine that with the world’s first independent dual-wishbone front suspension on an electric van (paired with rear leaf springs) and the SV offers passenger-car levels of ride comfort and handling, even when fully loaded.
Battery and range options
UK customers can choose from three CATL-supplied batteries:
- 67 kWh LFP
- 83 kWh LFP
- 106 kWh NMC (L3 H3 only)
Official WLTP combined range reaches up to 247 miles, extending to 342 miles on the city cycle. DC fast-charging at up to 140 kW achieves 20-80% in 36 minutes, while a handy 3.3 kW V2L system provides three standard UK three-pin sockets in the load area.
Class-leading practicality
Cargo volume ranges from 6.95 m³ in the short-wheelbase L1 H1 to a huge 13 m³ in the long and high-roof L3 H3. Payload peaks at 1,350 kg in lighter versions, helped by clever weight-saving construction using high-strength steel and aluminium. Every model benefits from an ultra-low 550 mm loading height and a standard payload-monitoring system that shows current load on the driver display and warns if gross vehicle weight is exceeded.
Safety at the core
The SV has already secured a full five-star Euro NCAP rating, the highest awarded to any Chinese van to date. A structure made from 70% high-strength steel is backed by a comprehensive standard ADAS package that includes full-speed adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and a 360-degree camera system.
One generously equipped trim level
Farizon keeps things simple with a single high-specification trim. Standard equipment includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and go, plus the full ADAS suite.
UK network expands with flagship London site
Jameel Motors has opened its £1.3 million UK headquarters and flagship dealership at Park Royal on London’s North Circular. The sixth Farizon retail outlet in Britain, it offers 48-hour test drives, immediate parts availability and dedicated fleet support.
Dealer Principal Scott Fogharty commented: “This site underlines our long-term commitment. We’re here to give trades and fleets a genuinely better electric van that drives like a car, carries more than most and costs less to run.”
Early verdict
With competitive pricing, a five-star safety rating, real technical innovation and a four-year/120,000-mile warranty (eight years on the battery), the Farizon SV is poised to shake up the large electric van sector. For fleets preparing for 2035 and sole traders looking to slash running costs without sacrificing payload or usability, it deserves a place on every shortlist.
The Farizon SV is available to order now, with first customer deliveries expected in early 2026.