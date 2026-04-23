Farizon SV wins double honour at 2026 Trade Van Driver Awards

The Farizon SV has secured two major accolades at the Trade Van Driver Awards 2026, taking home ‘Best Technical Innovation’ and ‘Best Large Zero Emission Van’. The recognition highlights the model’s growing reputation as a leading contender in the electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector.
Now in their 14th year, the Trade Van Driver Awards celebrate vans that best meet the needs of tradespeople and small businesses. Winners are selected by a panel of journalists from Trade Van Driver magazine, alongside readers who depend on vans for their day-to-day operations, making the awards a strong reflection of real-world performance and usability.
The dual award success underlines the Farizon SV’s ability to combine innovation with practicality. Judges were particularly impressed by its unique hidden B-pillar design, an engineering feature that significantly improves accessibility. By integrating the pillar into the passenger door, the van achieves a pillarless nearside opening, allowing for wider and more convenient access.
This design, combined with a 1,000 mm sliding side door opening on L1 models and 1,300 mm openings on L2 and L3 variants, creates a 1.8-metre-wide side access on L1 and L2 models and an expansive 2.1-metre opening on the L3. The result is improved loading efficiency and greater flexibility for both cargo and passenger access.
Matthew Eisenegger, Editor of Trade Van Driver, said: “To drive the van industry forward, manufacturers need to push the boundaries. Farizon has done something unique in hiding the B-pillar, redefining what’s possible in the van’s configuration. This innovative enhancement assists access for both cargo and passengers, opening up significant new possibilities. A fantastic engineering feat and worthy of the Technical Innovation award.
“Farizon is also a worthy winner of the Best Large Zero Emission Van award. It is recognition that in this rapidly changing zero emissions sector, Farizon has managed to package new design, extreme cab comfort and, importantly, impressive range. A worthy winner indeed.”
Kate McLaren, Head of Marketing and Sales Operations at Farizon Auto UK, added: “The growing number of awards for the Farizon SV reflects the strength of its overall proposition, combining capability, high specification and value at an attractive price point. We’re seeing this translate into increasing demand from SMEs and fleet operators, as more businesses recognise that now is the right time to make the switch to electric.
“To receive recognition in both categories is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates the versatility of the Farizon SV across different parts of the van market.”
This latest success builds on an արդեն strong run of industry recognition. The Farizon SV has already been honoured at the GREENFLEET Awards and the What Van? Awards 2026, as well as achieving runner-up status in the International Van of the Year 2026.
Alongside its award-winning performance, Farizon Auto UK continues to expand its retail footprint, now operating nine sites across key regions including London, the South West and the Midlands. Recent additions to the network include new locations in Derby, Bridgend and Stockton-on-Tees, improving access for customers nationwide.
The Farizon SV stands out for its advanced engineering and strong practicality. It features innovations such as drive-by-wire technology and cell-to-pack battery design, delivering impressive real-world versatility. With a payload of up to 1,350 kg, load capacity of up to 13 cubic metres and a low loading height of just 550 mm, it sets a high benchmark in the medium-to-large van segment.
Inside the cabin, the SV offers a high level of standard specification, including heated seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, a 360-degree surround-view system and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Safety is also a key strength, with the model achieving a five-star rating from Euro NCAP.
The Farizon SV range starts from £39,000 plus VAT and is available with 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh battery options. Depending on the configuration, it delivers a WLTP combined range of between 177 and 247 miles. Its all-electric powertrain produces 170 kW (231 PS) and 336 Nm of torque, while rapid charging capability of up to 140 kW enables a 20 to 80 per cent recharge in as little as 36 minutes.
With continued industry recognition and a growing presence in the UK market, the Farizon SV is strengthening its position as a compelling choice for businesses transitioning to zero-emission transport.