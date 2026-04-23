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Chris Horbowyj

Chris Horbowyj

Thursday, April 23, 2026 - 06:36
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Expert Bio

Chris Horbowyj is UK Commercial Director at Targa Telematics, where he leads the development and execution of commercial strategies to drive growth through sales initiatives. With over 20 years of experience, he has extensive knowledge of and expertise in the connected vehicle sector.

In his role, Chris is focused on expanding Targa Telematics’ footprint in the UK by building strong relationships with customers and partners, supporting the company’s mission to drive digital transformation across industries. His ability to combine technical knowledge with a customer-centric approach is instrumental in delivering tailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency and promote sustainability.

Contributing Posts:

Privacy and Trust: The real competitive edge in telematics

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