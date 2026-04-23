Farizon Auto UK appoints CPD Bodies as North East partner

Farizon Auto UK has appointed CPD Bodies as its first body conversion specialist and dealer partner in the North East of England. Based in Stockton-on-Tees, the new partnership will strengthen Farizon’s expanding UK sales and aftersales network while supporting demand for high-quality converted electric vans.
CPD Bodies will deliver a full suite of services for the brand, including vehicle sales, maintenance and repair, parts supply and technical support. A dedicated team will oversee the Farizon operation, providing specialist expertise and customer care. The company is also developing a purpose-built showroom, scheduled to open in summer 2026, further enhancing its capabilities in the region.
A key focus of the partnership will be the development of converted panel van solutions. One of the first projects to emerge is the innovative Good2Go Zero Welfare Van, based on the Farizon SV. The new model will debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026 on 21 April and represents a world-first concept for the brand.
Designed specifically for utility providers, construction firms, Tier 1 contractors and local authorities, the Good2Go Zero Welfare Van will feature a range of bespoke modifications aimed at supporting on-site operations. The conversion is intended to provide practical, self-contained facilities for workers while maintaining the efficiency and environmental benefits of an all-electric platform.
Cathal Doocey, Chairman and Owner of CPD Bodies, said: “Our partnership with Farizon forms a key part of our ongoing strategic roadmap to deliver turnkey solutions for fleets that are efficient, effective, and support the wider decarbonisation journey many businesses are working towards. The market-leading versatility and all-electric efficiency of the SV large van is the perfect base for our cutting-edge conversions.”
Calum James, General Manager at Farizon Auto UK, added: “As What Van?’s ‘Converter of the Year’ for 2026, CPD boasts many years’ experience in producing premium conversions, making them an ideal partner for Farizon. Their expertise, combined with a dedicated retail and aftersales team, will play an important role in expanding Farizon’s presence and supporting customers across the region.”
The appointment reflects Farizon’s continued growth in the UK, as it builds a network capable of supporting both standard and specialist vehicle requirements. By collaborating with an established converter such as CPD Bodies, the company is well positioned to meet increasing demand for tailored electric LCV solutions.
The Farizon SV, which underpins the new welfare van conversion, continues to gain recognition across the industry. A finalist in the International Van of the Year 2026, the model incorporates advanced technologies such as drive-by-wire systems and cell-to-pack battery design. These innovations contribute to strong real-world performance and versatility.
With a payload of up to 1,350 kg, load capacity of up to 13 cubic metres and a low loading height of just 550 mm, the SV is designed to meet the demands of a wide range of commercial applications. Inside, it offers a high specification as standard, including heated seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Higher-spec models add features such as a payload monitoring system, heated windscreen and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing tools and equipment to be powered directly from the vehicle.
Safety is another key strength, with the SV achieving a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, reinforcing its credentials as a dependable choice for fleet operators.
The Farizon SV range starts from £39,000 plus VAT, excluding conversion costs and on-the-road charges. It is available with 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh battery options, delivering a WLTP combined range of between 177 and 247 miles, depending on specification. Its electric powertrain produces 170 kW (231 PS) and 336 Nm of torque, while rapid charging capability of up to 140 kW enables a 20–80 per cent recharge in as little as 36 minutes.
With this latest partnership, Farizon Auto UK continues to expand its footprint and capabilities, supporting businesses transitioning to zero-emission transport with both standard and highly specialised vehicle solutions.