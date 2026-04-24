Headline News

Chery Commercial Vehicles

DELIVAN made its global debut at CV Show

DELIVAN made its global debut at CV Show

Friday, April 24, 2026 - 07:42
No Comments
Chery Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicle Show, DELIVAN, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Chery Commercial Vehicle has launched its ambitious Future Super Commercial Vehicle (FSCV) strategy at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, marking a major step forward in the evolution of electric and intelligent commercial mobility in the UK and Europe.

DELIVAN made its global debut at CV Show

Image: Chery Commercial Vehicles

The global debut of DELIVAN, alongside a series of electric-first concept vehicles, signals a shift towards fully integrated, data-driven solutions for modern fleet operations. Designed to meet the demands of urban logistics, last-mile delivery and e-commerce fulfilment, DELIVAN represents the first real-world application of the FSCV strategy outside China.

At its core, DELIVAN introduces a new generation of purpose-built commercial vehicles, supported by a comprehensive ecosystem that goes beyond the vehicle itself. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Chery Commercial Vehicle will offer a complete end-to-end solution, including charging infrastructure, telematics, aftersales services, warranty packages and lifecycle support. This integrated approach reflects a growing industry focus on total cost of ownership and operational efficiency.

The DELIVAN showcase at the Commercial Vehicle Show featured three concept vehicles that demonstrate how the FSCV vision translates into practical applications. The DELIVAN intelligent mobility show vehicle is tailored for high-frequency, short-distance urban logistics, making it ideal for last-mile delivery and professional fleet use. Alongside it, a compact ‘micro-cargo’ concept targets dense urban environments with multi-drop requirements, while the autonomous ‘robot-cargo’ concept explores future logistics scenarios in controlled settings such as warehouses, campuses and dedicated delivery zones.

DELIVAN made its global debut at CV Show

Image: Chery Commercial Vehicles

The launch of DELIVAN also marks the first overseas rollout of the FSCV strategy, built around four key pillars: European-focused branding, data-led commercialisation, value-sharing partnerships and localised operations. This framework aims to create a new model for international collaboration among automotive manufacturers, particularly as the industry transitions towards electrification and digitalisation.

Rather than following traditional vehicle segmentation, DELIVAN is structured around three distinct layers—DELIVAN PRO, DELIVAN X and DELIVAN I—each designed to address different operational requirements. DELIVAN PRO forms the foundation, delivering reliable, high-efficiency vehicles supported by strong service and uptime management. DELIVAN X introduces a modular, customisable platform, allowing fleets to tailor vehicles to specific use cases. At the top tier, DELIVAN I focuses on advanced intelligent technologies, enabling data-driven decision-making, enhanced productivity and reduced operating costs.

A defining feature of the FSCV strategy is its ecosystem-led design. By integrating vehicles, software and real-time data into a unified platform, DELIVAN enables fleets to operate as connected systems rather than standalone assets. This allows for predictive maintenance, improved utilisation and continuous performance optimisation—key advantages in increasingly competitive logistics environments.

The strategy also emphasises collaboration with local partners across logistics, infrastructure and service sectors in the UK and Europe. This ensures that solutions are adapted to regional market needs while maintaining global technological standards.

Image: Chery Commercial Vehicles

Founded in 2001 and part of Chery Holding Group, Chery Commercial Vehicle has positioned the UK as the launch market for DELIVAN’s European rollout. The decision reflects the UK’s role as one of the most advanced commercial vehicle markets in Europe and a key testing ground for new mobility solutions.

Gong Yueqiong, Vice President of Chery Holding Group and General Manager of Chery Commercial Vehicle, said: “Our Future Super Commercial Vehicle strategy is designed to redefine the role of commercial vehicles in a zero-carbon, intelligent era. It is not simply about products, but about establishing a new paradigm – one that integrates technology, data and ecosystem capability to create greater value for customers.

“With DELIVAN, we are bringing this paradigm to Europe for the first time, combining global expertise with local development to deliver a new model for commercial vehicle innovation and international collaboration.”

Jolly Yang, Vice President of Chery Commercial Vehicle and CEO of DELIVAN, added: “With DELIVAN, we are introducing a new generation of commercial vehicles designed specifically for European operations. By combining intelligent systems, modular thinking and a connected ecosystem, DELIVAN enables fleets to operate more efficiently, adapt more easily, and deliver greater value across their lifecycle.”

The unveiling of DELIVAN at the Commercial Vehicle Show marks the beginning of a broader European expansion for Chery Commercial Vehicle. With further product launches, partnerships and infrastructure developments expected, the FSCV strategy sets a clear direction for the future of commercial transport—one centred on electrification, connectivity and intelligent operations.

Tags
, , , , , ,

Related Article

SMMT urges technology-open transition as ZEV uptake stalls

SMMT urges technology-open transition as ZEV ...

Apr 24, 2026No Comments

The UK government is being urged to ensure HGV operators can access every available technology to reduce carbon emissions, as industry leaders warn that a narrow approach

Public charging now cheaper than petrol

Public charging now cheaper...

Surging petrol and diesel prices have narrowed the cost

Apr 24, 2026
Samsara launches Smart Compliance for fleets

Samsara launches Smart Comp...

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform®, today

Apr 24, 2026
Farizon Auto UK appoints CPD Bodies as North East partner

Farizon Auto UK appoints CP...

Farizon Auto UK has appointed CPD Bodies as its

Apr 23, 2026

Leave A Comment


Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint Reviews

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit