DELIVAN made its global debut at CV Show

Chery Commercial Vehicle has launched its ambitious Future Super Commercial Vehicle (FSCV) strategy at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, marking a major step forward in the evolution of electric and intelligent commercial mobility in the UK and Europe.
The global debut of DELIVAN, alongside a series of electric-first concept vehicles, signals a shift towards fully integrated, data-driven solutions for modern fleet operations. Designed to meet the demands of urban logistics, last-mile delivery and e-commerce fulfilment, DELIVAN represents the first real-world application of the FSCV strategy outside China.
At its core, DELIVAN introduces a new generation of purpose-built commercial vehicles, supported by a comprehensive ecosystem that goes beyond the vehicle itself. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Chery Commercial Vehicle will offer a complete end-to-end solution, including charging infrastructure, telematics, aftersales services, warranty packages and lifecycle support. This integrated approach reflects a growing industry focus on total cost of ownership and operational efficiency.
The DELIVAN showcase at the Commercial Vehicle Show featured three concept vehicles that demonstrate how the FSCV vision translates into practical applications. The DELIVAN intelligent mobility show vehicle is tailored for high-frequency, short-distance urban logistics, making it ideal for last-mile delivery and professional fleet use. Alongside it, a compact ‘micro-cargo’ concept targets dense urban environments with multi-drop requirements, while the autonomous ‘robot-cargo’ concept explores future logistics scenarios in controlled settings such as warehouses, campuses and dedicated delivery zones.
The launch of DELIVAN also marks the first overseas rollout of the FSCV strategy, built around four key pillars: European-focused branding, data-led commercialisation, value-sharing partnerships and localised operations. This framework aims to create a new model for international collaboration among automotive manufacturers, particularly as the industry transitions towards electrification and digitalisation.
Rather than following traditional vehicle segmentation, DELIVAN is structured around three distinct layers—DELIVAN PRO, DELIVAN X and DELIVAN I—each designed to address different operational requirements. DELIVAN PRO forms the foundation, delivering reliable, high-efficiency vehicles supported by strong service and uptime management. DELIVAN X introduces a modular, customisable platform, allowing fleets to tailor vehicles to specific use cases. At the top tier, DELIVAN I focuses on advanced intelligent technologies, enabling data-driven decision-making, enhanced productivity and reduced operating costs.
A defining feature of the FSCV strategy is its ecosystem-led design. By integrating vehicles, software and real-time data into a unified platform, DELIVAN enables fleets to operate as connected systems rather than standalone assets. This allows for predictive maintenance, improved utilisation and continuous performance optimisation—key advantages in increasingly competitive logistics environments.
The strategy also emphasises collaboration with local partners across logistics, infrastructure and service sectors in the UK and Europe. This ensures that solutions are adapted to regional market needs while maintaining global technological standards.
Founded in 2001 and part of Chery Holding Group, Chery Commercial Vehicle has positioned the UK as the launch market for DELIVAN’s European rollout. The decision reflects the UK’s role as one of the most advanced commercial vehicle markets in Europe and a key testing ground for new mobility solutions.
Gong Yueqiong, Vice President of Chery Holding Group and General Manager of Chery Commercial Vehicle, said: “Our Future Super Commercial Vehicle strategy is designed to redefine the role of commercial vehicles in a zero-carbon, intelligent era. It is not simply about products, but about establishing a new paradigm – one that integrates technology, data and ecosystem capability to create greater value for customers.
“With DELIVAN, we are bringing this paradigm to Europe for the first time, combining global expertise with local development to deliver a new model for commercial vehicle innovation and international collaboration.”
Jolly Yang, Vice President of Chery Commercial Vehicle and CEO of DELIVAN, added: “With DELIVAN, we are introducing a new generation of commercial vehicles designed specifically for European operations. By combining intelligent systems, modular thinking and a connected ecosystem, DELIVAN enables fleets to operate more efficiently, adapt more easily, and deliver greater value across their lifecycle.”
The unveiling of DELIVAN at the Commercial Vehicle Show marks the beginning of a broader European expansion for Chery Commercial Vehicle. With further product launches, partnerships and infrastructure developments expected, the FSCV strategy sets a clear direction for the future of commercial transport—one centred on electrification, connectivity and intelligent operations.