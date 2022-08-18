DVSA: Trailers tested in May & June 2022

The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is aware that some trailers fitted with Knorr Bremse Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) may have been incorrectly tested for service efficiency during the roller brake test aspect of the annual test.
This is likely to have only affected a small number of trailers which had a brake test between 1 May and 30 June 2022.
You can appeal the result if you feel any of your trailers failed the test incorrectly.
Email TechnicalOfficers@dvsa.gov.uk with:
- the trailer ID
- an image/photograph of the EBS data plate showing Knorr Bremse as the manufacturer
- an image/photograph of the data plate
- a copy of the brake test printout issued
- a copy of the failure certificate
Any trailers tested before 1 May 2022 and after 30 June 2022 will have been correctly tested.