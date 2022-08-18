Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches online finance calculator

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a new online finance calculator to help buyers select the best package as figures reveal 71 per cent of van drivers trust a fully online purchase experience*.
The new digital tool enables private or business customers to view and compare available finance plans when buying their next van. A study by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles revealed that 71 per cent trusted a completely online buying journey, while half said they would opt for doing research and planning online before visiting a Van Centre in person.
Since launching, the number of customers using the new online finance calculator has increased by almost 50 per cent. It now gives customers the ability to choose from a range of flexible finance options offered by Volkswagen Financial Services, including Contract Hire, Finance Lease, Solutions PCP, Hire Purchase and Lease Purchase. Up to three different finance products can be compared at the same time.
Customers can then adjust deposit, annual mileage and finance terms to get a tailored monthly payment quote that best suits their needs. Once selected, the calculator is fully integrated with vehicle specification on the website.
Silke Anderson, Customer Experience & Digital Operations Manager from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We understand that van drivers want the flexibility of choosing from online shopping and in-person interaction. This new finance tool helps private and business customers who are looking to upgrade their van to access the array of finance options available to them in order to find the most affordable monthly repayment plan.
“The ability to compare different finance offers at once makes it easier for customers to understand the payment options available for their van and work out which one is the best for them and their business.”
For more information and to use the new calculator visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/finance-offers-and-fleet/finance-calculator.html.
* Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles survey of 1,000 van drivers