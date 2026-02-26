AI and the impact on fleets

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a game changer for many industries; and there is becoming widespread adoption in the fleet management sector to utilise its immense capabilities of analysing data in real time to make meaningful changes to fleet operations.
In this article, Barney Goffer, UK Product Manager at Teletrac Navman discusses the way, fleet managers and operators can get a deeper understanding of what is happening within their fleet, enabling faster analysis and decision-making.
With AI powered telematics platforms, fleet operators can not only see a wide array of data in a single pane of glass, but also address irregularities far in advance of human ability and help their fleets operate at maximum efficiency.
The positive impact of using AI to analyse data in decision making is widely acknowledged, with the main benefits meaning fleet managers can make more confident decisions, become more proactive and reduce costs. AI develops understanding of complex data and offers not only the usual alarms and status alerts but also observations for the future. It works to recognise patterns that are hidden in the data and helps fleet managers answer the questions that aren’t necessarily obvious to address when presented with huge amounts of data.
The role of AI is to simplify data management and help fleet managers identify problem areas before they become an issue as well as help with real time coaching and training programmes. Whether a fleet manager’s goal is fuel efficiency and wanting to know which drivers are speeding regularly or idling frequently, or looking to reduce maintenance costs and needing to view maintenance frequency and cost by vehicle, the data is instantly available and understandable via AI powered software incorporated into telematics systems.
Taking the guesswork out of the picture, the main benefit of connecting AI software to telematics platforms is decoding trends and patterns in the data for fleet managers to easily understand and put into actionable insights, to support and enhance their fleet.
The ultimate value of AI is that it provides insights into what is happening across your fleet without human bias, but it is the experience and knowledge of your team that will turn these insights into decisions. It is also therefore important that in line with using any AI software, fleet managers create a balance between AI and human intelligence.