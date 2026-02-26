Changan UK launches the innovative electric Deepal S05

Changan UK has officially launched the Deepal S05, a new all-electric compact crossover SUV designed to combine premium styling, intelligent technology and everyday practicality in the highly competitive UK C-SUV segment.
Priced from £37,990 (MRRP), the five-door Deepal S05 strengthens Changan’s growing British EV line-up. The model blends European design flair with UK engineering input and advanced global electric vehicle technology, delivering a high specification at an accessible price point.
Nic Thomas, Managing Director of Changan UK, said: “The Deepal S05 is designed for people who want an electric SUV that fits effortlessly into everyday life. It delivers reassuring performance, thoughtful comfort and technology that simply works, wrapped in a design that feels modern and confident, all without the premium price tag. For drivers looking for an electric C-SUV that feels considered, capable and genuinely good to live with, the Deepal S05 is a compelling option.”
Electric powertrain options and performance
The Deepal S05 is offered in two variants, each available in a single, generously equipped trim level.
The rear-wheel drive (RWD) model features a synchronous motor producing 200kW and 290Nm of torque, delivering 0–62mph in 7.5 seconds. For drivers seeking enhanced performance, the all-wheel drive (AWD) version adds an asynchronous front motor, increasing total output to 320kW and 502Nm of torque. This reduces the 0–62mph sprint to just 5.5 seconds. Both versions share a top speed of 112mph.
Power comes from a 68.8kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a WLTP range of up to 303 miles in RWD form and 278 miles in AWD specification. The use of LFP chemistry enhances durability, thermal stability and sustainability, while Changan’s advanced battery management system supports reliable performance even in colder UK conditions.
Energy efficiency has been carefully optimised, with consumption as low as 15.9kWh/100km for the RWD model. DC rapid charging of up to 200kW enables a 30–80 per cent charge in just 15 minutes, while AC charging is supported at up to 11kW. A Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function allows the Deepal S05 to provide up to 6kW of external power, adding further versatility for work or leisure use.
European design with aerodynamic focus
Styled at Changan’s European design centre in Turin, Italy, the Deepal S05 adopts a sculpted, aerodynamic form with a drag coefficient of just 0.25Cd, improving efficiency and driving range.
Distinctive design elements include frameless doors, flush door handles and full-width LED lighting. The SUV’s low, athletic stance is emphasised by a forward-leaning D-pillar, muscular wheel arches and a layered body profile intended to convey strength and motion. A double waistline mirrors the aerodynamic silhouette of an aircraft fuselage.
At the front, slim LED daytime running lights and aircraft-inspired headlamps create a ‘flying wing’ aesthetic, echoed by a front bumper shaped to resemble aeroplane wings. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar, illuminated Deepal logo and high-mounted V-shaped spoiler enhance both visibility and presence.
Refined interior and advanced technology
Inside, the Deepal S05 delivers a spacious and highly refined cabin environment. The wraparound ‘flight cabin’ layout places the driver at the centre of an intuitive cockpit, featuring a steering wheel inspired by aircraft controls and a large augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD), originally developed from aviation technology to keep pilots focused on the horizon.
Premium soft-touch materials and vegan leather upholstery elevate comfort. Heated and ventilated front seats are fitted as standard and have been developed using anthropometric data to optimise support. The front passenger ‘zero gravity’ seat features a reclining function with extendable leg rest, inspired by the neutral posture astronauts adopt to reduce joint pressure during extended periods.
A 15.4-inch high-definition central touchscreen anchors the infotainment system and can be angled towards or away from the driver to minimise glare. This works in conjunction with a 50-inch projected area AR head-up display, multi-zone voice control, gesture recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 14-speaker audio system. Despite its advanced digital interface, key physical controls are retained for essential functions such as the wipers, ensuring ease of use and reduced distraction.
Practicality, safety and UK engineering
The Deepal S05 offers generous practicality, with a 492-litre boot expanding to 1,250 litres with the rear seats folded flat. A 159-litre front trunk and multiple in-cabin storage areas further enhance everyday usability.
Safety is a core focus. The Deepal S05 has achieved a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, scoring strongly for both adult and child occupant protection. As standard, it includes 17 advanced driver assistance systems enabling Level 2 autonomous driving capability. These systems are supported by cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors, including a 540-degree surround-view camera system.
Engineering input from the Changan UK R&D Centre in Birmingham has ensured the chassis and suspension are specifically tuned for British roads, delivering confident handling, comfort and refinement across varied driving conditions.
Production for the UK market will take place in Thailand at Changan’s facility established in 2023. The plant specialises in right-hand drive vehicle manufacturing for global markets, combining local expertise with rigorous quality standards. Approximately 60 per cent of components are sourced locally, strengthening supply chain resilience and supporting efficient logistics.
With competitive pricing, strong electric range and premium specification as standard, the Deepal S05 positions itself as a compelling new contender in the UK electric C-SUV market.