Nexus Rental Drives record peak performance

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire specialist Nexus Rental has reported an unparalleled peak period for 2025–26, achieving record-breaking results across vehicles supplied, supply partners engaged and customer savings.
During the latest peak season, Nexus delivered a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in vehicles supplied, equating to more than 7,000 vehicles. The business also prevented 15 per cent of damage claims from being recharged to customers, reducing both administrative burden and unnecessary costs for clients.
The strong performance reflects continued investment in Iris®, Nexus’ proprietary digital platform, which has been further enhanced to provide smarter, faster and more efficient fleet hire solutions. The technology enables customers to respond effectively to fluctuating demand, offering greater visibility, control and operational agility during high-pressure trading periods.
To support the surge in activity, Nexus worked with more than 150 supply partners throughout the peak season. The strength and scale of this supplier network played a central role in maintaining service standards and ensuring reliable vehicle availability across the UK.
Yvonne Palmer, Supply Chain Director at Nexus Rental, said: “Our peak season performance is a testament to the strength of our supplier partnership network and the quality we deliver together. By working collaboratively with our partners, we maintained exceptional product standards and ensured vehicles were delivered reliably, even at the highest levels of demand.”
“This focus, combined with our teams unwavering commitment to excellent customer service, meant we continued to provide the dependable, high-quality experience our customers expect throughout the busiest period of the year.”
Recent upgrades to the Iris® platform include the launch of a bulk group update tool, allowing large-scale booking amendments to be completed in seconds. The feature significantly reduces manual input, improving accuracy and saving valuable time for fleet managers handling complex hire requirements.
The record-breaking peak follows a landmark year of growth for Nexus in 2025. The business reported double-digit increases in both gross and net revenue, alongside enhanced EBITDA performance, underlining the strength of its operating model and continued demand for flexible, technology-led vehicle and plant hire solutions.
With sustained investment in digital capability, supply chain partnerships and customer experience, Nexus is positioning itself as a key partner for businesses seeking scalable fleet and plant hire support in an increasingly dynamic market.