Headline News

Fleet Management

Fleet Managers Roadshow returns with a new look

Fleet Managers Roadshow returns with a new look

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - 08:49
No Comments
Fleet Management, Fleet Managers Roadshow, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Shows & Conferences

Fleet professionals from across the North West and beyond will come together to explore the latest developments shaping the fleet sector at the Fleet Managers Roadshow 2026, taking place on Wednesday March 25, at the Mercure Haydock Hotel.

Fleet Managers Roadshow returns with a new look

Image: Fleet Managers Roadshow

Hosted by G-Force Communications, a premium partner of Webfleet, the roadshow returns with a refreshed format designed to deliver an even stronger experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.

Following feedback from previous events, the 2026 Roadshow introduces a later spring date, moving away from the traditional early-February slot to avoid winter disruption and diary clashes.

The Haydock event will bring up to 30 exhibitors together under one roof in a single dynamic exhibition space, showcasing cutting-edge solutions across fleet software, telematics, compliance, training, insurance and more to improve visitor flow and networking.

For exhibitors wishing to showcase vehicles or larger equipment, dedicated outdoor display space will once again be available.

Alongside the exhibition, the roadshow will deliver a seminar programme covering legislation updates, emerging technologies and practical strategies to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Fleet Managers Roadshow returns with a new look

Image: Fleet Managers Roadshow

“By bringing everyone together in one main exhibition area and moving to a new venue and date, we’re confident the 2026 event will be our strongest yet,” said Gavin Sherriff, Managing Director of G-Force Communications.

“The roadshow remains firmly focused on quality conversations with fleet managers and influencers who are actively shaping the future of their operations.”

With its blend of practical insight, networking and innovation, the Fleet Managers Roadshow 2026 is set to be a must-attend event for fleet professionals preparing for the year ahead.

Alex Crane-Robinson, Regional Director, UK and Ireland, Webfleet, added: “The Fleet Managers Roadshow plays an important role in bringing fleet decision-makers together and offers them a valuable opportunity to engage with experts and explore practical solutions as the industry continues to evolve.”

Fleet managers and exhibitors can find out more and register for the event at www.fleetmanagersroadshow.com.

Related Article

Nexus Rental Drives record peak performance

Nexus Rental Drives record peak performance

Feb 25, 2026No Comments

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire specialist Nexus Rental has reported an unparalleled peak period for 2025–26, achieving record-breaking results across vehicles supplied, supply partners engaged and

Boost in grants for home and business EV charge point

Boost in grants for home an...

Renters, flat owners, households without driveways and businesses across

Feb 25, 2026
Sysco GB named Fleet Operator to Watch in 2026

Sysco GB named Fleet Operat...

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected

Feb 25, 2026
Genesis reveals specification for all−new GV60 Magma

Genesis reveals specificati...

Genesis Motor UK has unveiled the full specification of

Feb 24, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit