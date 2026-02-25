Fleet Managers Roadshow returns with a new look

Fleet professionals from across the North West and beyond will come together to explore the latest developments shaping the fleet sector at the Fleet Managers Roadshow 2026, taking place on Wednesday March 25, at the Mercure Haydock Hotel.
Hosted by G-Force Communications, a premium partner of Webfleet, the roadshow returns with a refreshed format designed to deliver an even stronger experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.
Following feedback from previous events, the 2026 Roadshow introduces a later spring date, moving away from the traditional early-February slot to avoid winter disruption and diary clashes.
The Haydock event will bring up to 30 exhibitors together under one roof in a single dynamic exhibition space, showcasing cutting-edge solutions across fleet software, telematics, compliance, training, insurance and more to improve visitor flow and networking.
For exhibitors wishing to showcase vehicles or larger equipment, dedicated outdoor display space will once again be available.
Alongside the exhibition, the roadshow will deliver a seminar programme covering legislation updates, emerging technologies and practical strategies to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
“By bringing everyone together in one main exhibition area and moving to a new venue and date, we’re confident the 2026 event will be our strongest yet,” said Gavin Sherriff, Managing Director of G-Force Communications.
“The roadshow remains firmly focused on quality conversations with fleet managers and influencers who are actively shaping the future of their operations.”
With its blend of practical insight, networking and innovation, the Fleet Managers Roadshow 2026 is set to be a must-attend event for fleet professionals preparing for the year ahead.
Alex Crane-Robinson, Regional Director, UK and Ireland, Webfleet, added: “The Fleet Managers Roadshow plays an important role in bringing fleet decision-makers together and offers them a valuable opportunity to engage with experts and explore practical solutions as the industry continues to evolve.”
Fleet managers and exhibitors can find out more and register for the event at www.fleetmanagersroadshow.com.