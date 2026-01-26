New high-spec Volvo FH Rigid for James Removals

London-based James Removals has returned to Volvo Trucks for its latest fleet upgrade, acquiring a new FH 460 Globetrotter XL 6×2 rear-steer rigid. The vehicle, supplied by Mark Reeves, Truck Sales Executive at MC Truck & Bus, replaces an older model previously supplied by a rival marque and builds on the company’s positive experience with its first Volvo, delivered in 2022.
James Removals Owner James De-Machen commented: “We’ve added this FH to replace an older model, and the improvement is noticeable across the board. The truck is not only visually impressive but ideally suited to the kind of work we do. The rear-steer configuration and Globetrotter XL cab make it a standout addition, particularly for jobs requiring manoeuvrability and driver comfort.”
He added: “From the moment our first FM arrived three years ago, it was clear that Volvo understands the demands of our industry. Its build quality is exceptional, and the vehicles handle both short-haul and long-distance work with ease.”
The new truck is powered by Volvo’s D13K engine, producing 460 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque. This delivers excellent driveability while maintaining low fuel consumption. Power is paired with a 12-speed I-Shift automated transmission, which continuously evaluates weight, speed, torque demand, and road gradients to optimise every gear change. The system communicates with the engine to adjust revs and brake effect, ensuring peak performance under all conditions.
James Removals specified the spacious Globetrotter XL cab with the Drive+ package, featuring an adjustable steering wheel with neck tilt, electric air conditioning with carbon filter, sun, mist, and air quality sensors, a tinted glass roof hatch, TV, and microwave. Dual armrests, leather upholstery, and full air suspension combine to deliver a highly comfortable driving environment, perfect for extended journeys.
The truck’s bodywork, supplied by Unique Van Bodies, carries a custom livery highlighting James Removals’ support for the ABC Book Club charity. In keeping with family tradition, the rigid has been named ‘Elsie Louise’ after James’ first grandchild. Previous vehicles have carried the names of his four daughters, including one named after Elsie’s mother, Louise, who also drives for the company, reflecting the family-run nature of the business.
De-Machen highlighted the importance of dealer support: “The relationship with Volvo and MC Truck & Bus has been a key part of why we’ve returned for a second vehicle. There’s a level of trust and reliability that’s hard to find. The support team is knowledgeable and easy to work with, ensuring we’re equipped with everything we need.”
The new Volvo FH rigid will operate primarily across the UK five days a week, with occasional trips into continental Europe. It is expected to cover up to 40,000 kilometres annually and remain in the fleet for around ten years.
Founded in 1996, James Removals operates from a 30,000 sq ft headquarters in Blackheath. The family business is recognised as a professional mover throughout London and Kent and also undertakes home and office removals as far afield as France, Spain, and Ireland.