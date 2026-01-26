Newcastle gets six new public ultra-rapid chargers

Arnold Clark Charge has opened six new public ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its Newcastle Upon Tyne BYD branch.
Located on Scotswood Road, the new ultra-rapid chargers are part of the Group’s ongoing investment in EV infrastructure, designed to make charging more accessible, affordable and convenient for drivers across the UK.
The Newcastle site, which is open to all, will support both local EV users and those travelling longer distances through the region.
Drivers using the Newcastle charging hub will benefit from one of the most competitive ultra-rapid charging rates in the market, priced at just 55p per kWh – significantly lower than the current UK average of 76p per kWh.*
As part of its nationwide roll-out, Arnold Clark Charge is expanding into key locations to meet increasing demand for reliable, high-speed charging, while also helping to reduce barriers to EV adoption.
The ultra-rapid chargers allow drivers to quickly top up their vehicles, minimising downtime and making electric travel more practical for everyday use.
Payments can be made easily via the Arnold Clark app, through roaming partners, or by using contactless payment at the chargers.
In addition to fast and affordable charging, customers can enjoy a free coffee in branch while their vehicle charges, adding extra convenience to the charging experience.
Arnold Clark Charge’s rapid growth and customer-focused approach were recently recognised at the Zapmap 2025 Awards, where the network was named ‘Up-and-Coming Rapid/Ultra-rapid EV Charging Network’.
Pablo Levi, Group Sustainability Manager at Arnold Clark, said: “The opening of our new ultra-rapid chargers in Newcastle is another important step in expanding Arnold Clark Charge across the UK.
“We want to make electric vehicle charging as simple, affordable and accessible as possible, whether customers are travelling locally or on longer journeys.
“By investing in ultra-rapid infrastructure at key locations like this, we’re helping to support the transition to electric vehicles while delivering real benefits for drivers and local communities.”
*Ultra-low price based on comparison with Zapmap industry average of rapid/ultra-rapid charging rates as of June 2025 at 76p/kWh.