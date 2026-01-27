FleetCheck launches FleetInsights to provide fleet advice

A new site providing guidance on current challenges facing fleets of all sizes has been launched this week.
Called FleetInsights, it is backed by National Highways’ Driving for Better Business project, and will build into a library designed to provide a wide range of strategic and practical advice.
Initial subjects covered include the increasing need for proactive van maintenance, best practice for work related vehicle incidents and strategic fuel efficiency for larger fleets.
Peter Golding, CEO at the fleet software specialist, said the new project was designed to tackle everything from compliance updates to technological decisions, and cost control to making the business case for change.
“As a company, we have long seen ourselves as not just a provider of technology but also a trusted source of advice for our users and others across the industry. FleetInsights is designed to build significantly on that approach.
“Whether you’re running five vehicles or 5,000, you’ll find guidance to support your operation and we’ll be adding new content regularly. Our aim is to create one of the fleet sector’s most comprehensive sources for best practice.”
A key element of FleetInsights would be fleet safety, he added, with an accent on four key pillars of risk management – company policies, vehicle oversight, driver management and journey planning.
“We want fleets to view legal compliance as a baseline from which best practice begins. By evolving your fleet management beyond the statutory minimum, organisations can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and enhance driver wellbeing.”
Peter added that FleetCheck was keen to hear suggestions from fleets about topics that should be added to FleetInsights.
“Fleet managers have never faced so many different challenges as they do today. Ideally, we would like to see as much of the content as possible driven by them in order that we can support the industry during this extraordinary period of change.”
Driving for Better Business is a government-backed programme to help employers in both the private and public sectors reduce work-related road risk, control associated costs and improve compliance with current legislation and guidance.