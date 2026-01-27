Kinaxia accelerates digital transformation

Kinaxia Logistics has unveiled a multimillion-pound investment in technology as it accelerates the digital transformation of the business.
The company has selected Qargo’s transport management software and Samsara’s Connected Operations™ Platform to spearhead the delivery of an enhanced customer experience, improved driver safety, more efficient route planning and a boost to the sustainability goals of Kinaxia and its customers.
Gareth Jenkins, executive chairman at Kinaxia, said Qargo’s and Samsara’s AI-enabled technologies were the standout choices following a comprehensive market review, as the company seeks to match service standards traditionally associated with the parcel sector.
The rollout of Qargo’s transport management platform provides real-time visibility and tracking of all freight, giving customers access to up-to-the-minute data through an online portal, along with a dedicated driver’s app.
The technology, which is integrated with pallet networks operating across the UK, also optimises delivery routes and schedules, automates proof-of-delivery and invoicing processes and delivers enhanced management information to support operational decision-making.
Samsara’s platform uses telematics to monitor traffic flows and issue real-time weather alerts to drivers. In-cab cameras and digital vehicle inspection tools generate live data to improve driver safety, compliance, performance and fuel efficiency, while also helping to reduce vehicle downtime.
Gareth said: “This collaboration represents a bold step forward and is just the start of many exciting initiatives for the group.
“By working with Qargo and Samsara, we are embracing innovation that will set a new benchmark for customer experience, safety, sustainability and operational efficiency, as we begin to redefine what’s possible in UK logistics.
“Led by CEO Graham Cox and our dedicated team, we are driving meaningful change across Kinaxia, positioning the company as a leading UK logistics provider through digital innovation and an unwavering focus on excellence.
“We are excited to collaborate with like-minded organisations that are at the very top of their field.”
Chief operating officer Allan Blakeley said: “Our investment marks a pivotal moment in the company’s operational transformation. By harnessing the combined strengths of Qargo and leveraging the technologies of Samsara, we’re equipping our teams with the tools to deliver unparalleled levels of service to our customers, all while keeping driver safety and welfare at the very heart of our business.
“We’re committed to setting new standards for efficiency, transparency and care across every aspect of our operations.
“We look forward to working closely with Qargo and Samsara to drive innovation, reliability and excellence within the logistics industry.”
Qargo co-founder and CEO Adriaan Coppens said: “We’re proud to collaborate with Kinaxia and Samsara to accelerate one of the most forward-thinking digital transformations in UK logistics.
“Kinaxia’s ambition, combined with Samsara’s telematics excellence and Qargo’s intelligent transport management platform, creates the foundation for more efficient and sustainable operations.
“Together, we’re proving what’s possible when technology and operational expertise come together to reimagine the future of logistics.”
John Mills, regional sales director at Samsara, said: “Kinaxia’s commitment to achieving operational excellence and keeping drivers safe is directly aligned with the core mission of Samsara.
“By leveraging our Connected Operations Platform – spanning telematics, safety, and sustainability – Kinaxia is empowering their teams with real-time data analytics to deliver a new level of efficiency and service to their customers.”
Kinaxia, headquartered in Greater Manchester, operates nationwide transporting goods for the retail, leisure, food and drink and manufacturing sectors. Its national network of hubs provides a full source-to-shelf logistics service, including strategic warehousing, contract packing, e-fulfilment, returns management, storage and distribution.