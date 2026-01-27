Headline News

Connected Vehicles

RAC and CalAmp partner to expand RAC Connected telematics

RAC and CalAmp partner to expand RAC Connected telematics

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - 14:00
No Comments
Connected Vehicles, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Telematics, Top News, Video Telematics

Today, the RAC announced a strategic partnership with CalAmp to expand RAC Connected nationally, the motoring services organisation’s telematics solution for fleet management.

The partnership offers RAC Connected customers a new and improved telematics platform with the option to add AI-powered video safety features and automated crash detection as needed. The expanded platform helps fleets improve safety, respond faster to incidents, and gain clearer operational insight, without added complexity.

With CalAmp providing the underlying technology to power the RAC Connected experience, the RAC will continue to lead customer engagement and service delivery to fleets across the UK.

Designed to Grow with Fleet Needs

Operators can start with essential fleet management tools and add video safety or crash intelligence features as needs change, without disrupting daily operations.

“The RAC has earned the trust of motorists and fleet operators by focusing on what matters most to customers,” said Paul Washicko, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Telematics Solutions at CalAmp. “Our role is to support that experience behind the scenes, with flexible technology that enables the RAC to deliver safer driving, faster incident response, and clearer insight for business customers.”

Practical Capabilities for UK Fleets

The enhanced RAC Connected platform builds on the RAC’s connected fleet services with a focused set of capabilities designed to work together at scale, including:

  • Real-time fleet visibility with vehicle location, trip history, geofencing, and utilisation insights to support dispatch, routing, and asset planning.
  • Driver behaviour insights with configurable alerts and coaching workflows to help reduce risk and support safer driving.
  • Automated crash detection and incident alerts, supported by CalAmp’s CrashBoxx AI technology, to enable faster damage assessment, response, and follow-up.
  • Configurable reporting and administrative controls to support fleets of different sizes and operating models.
  • AI-powered video dashcams providing dual-facing video, in-cab alerts, and organised clips to support incident review and driver coaching.

Each capability integrates into a single, cohesive experience.

Built for RAC Business Customers

RAC Connected is purpose-built for commercial fleet operators, drawing on the business’ extensive motoring expertise to deliver a solution that is robust, easy to deploy, and simple to use.

“Our business customers rely on us to help them run safer, more efficient fleets,” said RAC Head of Telematics and Connected Solutions, Geraint Jones. “RAC Connected helps businesses protect their drivers, reduce risk, and manage costs, without adding complexity. By working with CalAmp, we’ve strengthened the platform behind the scenes so our customers can focus on running their business.”

Availability

RAC Connected is available now for UK commercial fleet operators. To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit rac.co.uk/business or contact the RAC Connected Services team at TelematicsSales@rac.co.uk.

 

Tags
, , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Nexus Rental 2026 predictions

Nexus Rental 2026 predictions

Jan 28, 2026No Comments

As we move through 2026, fleet rental is entering a more stable era. The industry is no longer dominated by supply shocks and disruptions that marked the

TfL launches draft Business Plan to transform London transport

TfL launches draft Business...

Transport for London (TfL) has today (28 January 2026)

Jan 28, 2026
Northern Ireland to introduce UK’s first graduated driving licence

Northern Ireland to introdu...

Northern Ireland is set to become the first part

Jan 28, 2026
Daimler Truck unveils Mercedes-Benz NextGenH2 Truck

Daimler Truck unveils Merce...

Daimler Truck has revealed the Mercedes-Benz NextGenH2 Truck, marking

Jan 28, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit