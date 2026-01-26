Jurni receives Feefo’s coveted Platinum Trusted Service Award 2026

Jurni Leasing, one of the UK’s fastest-growing independent vehicle leasing, fleet management and maintenance brokers, is proud to announce it has received the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, an exclusive seal of excellence reserved for businesses that consistently deliver world-class customer experiences year after year.
The Platinum Trusted Service Award is awarded only to companies that have achieved the Gold standard for three or more consecutive years. This milestone reflects Jurni’s unwavering dedication to its customers and its ability to maintain exceptional service levels even as market conditions evolve.
Feefo established the Trusted Service Awards in 2014 to highlight brands that lead with transparency. Because these awards are based purely on the analysis of verified reviews from real customers, they remain the most authentic reflection of a business’s commitment to service. In a marketplace where reviews can often be manipulated, the Feefo “Verified” status provides consumers with the confidence that the feedback they see is 100% genuine.
In an age of AI-driven interactions and digital saturation, the primary driver for modern shoppers is certainty, with consumers increasingly seeking “human-centric” brands they can rely on, according to Feefo. This award celebrates brands like Jurni that have moved beyond “customer satisfaction” to build deep-rooted customer advocacy, making excellence a permanent part of their business DNA.
To achieve the Platinum award in 2026, Jurni demonstrated three years of excellence, consistently earning a Feefo service rating of 4.5 or higher from a minimum of 50 verified reviews annually since 2023.
Neil Fox, CEO at Jurni, said: “Achieving the Platinum Trusted Service Award is the ultimate seal of approval. Continually maintaining our high service rating over the past few years demonstrates that our customers truly value the consistency and integrity we bring to every interaction. As we move forward into 2026, we remain dedicated to providing the reliable, human-centric service that has become our hallmark. We are incredibly proud of our team for setting such a high benchmark for excellence.”
Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, added: “It is a privilege to celebrate companies like Jurni that remain steadfast in their commitment to customer success. This award is a testament to their ability to turn genuine feedback into meaningful action. By consistently exceeding expectations, Jurni isn’t just winning an award, it is building the long-term trust that defines the most successful brands of the future. We are proud to recognise the dedication to the people they serve.”
Jurni has an average Feefo customer rating of 4.9/5, reflecting the company’s commitment to exceptional levels of customer service as it expands its UK network for the next phase of growth in vehicle leasing.