The new, game changing, all-electric Volvo EX60

Volvo Cars has unveiled the Volvo EX60, a new all-electric mid-size SUV designed to redefine the largest electric vehicle segment globally. Combining class-leading range, ultra-fast charging, strong performance and competitive pricing, the five-seat EX60 aims to remove the final barriers to electric adoption for families and fleet buyers alike.
As Volvo’s first entry into the world’s biggest EV segment, the EX60 marks a significant step in the brand’s electrification strategy, substantially increasing its addressable market and electric vehicle share. Volvo says the model delivers not only a breakthrough in electric capability, but also a new benchmark in safety, sustainability and digital user experience.
“The new, all-electric EX60 changes the game in terms of range, charging and price and represents a new beginning for Volvo Cars and our customers,” says Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars. “With this car, we remove all remaining obstacles for going electric. This fantastic new car is also a testament of what we are capable of at Volvo Cars, with an all-new product architecture introducing new key technologies – mega casting, cell-to-body and core computing.”
Class-leading electric range and charging speed
At the heart of the EX60’s appeal is its best-in-class electric range. In all-wheel drive form, the EX60 can travel up to 810 kilometres on a single charge, making it the longest-range electric vehicle Volvo has ever produced and placing it ahead of recently announced competitors in the same segment.
Charging performance is equally impressive. Using a 400kW DC fast charger, the EX60 can add up to 340 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes – enough time for a brief coffee stop. Volvo says this no-compromise approach turns “range anxiety into range comfort”, demonstrating that electric driving no longer requires trade-offs versus petrol models.
Simplified ordering and flexible ownership
Volvo Cars has also rethought the customer journey. The EX60 ordering process has been designed around simplicity, transparency and accuracy, giving buyers clear pricing, detailed specification visibility and precise delivery timelines.
Customers can choose from pre-configured vehicles available for rapid delivery, or opt for a fully customised EX60 with a slightly longer lead time. This approach aims to reduce complexity while still offering flexibility to suit individual preferences.
Powertrain options to suit every lifestyle
The Volvo EX60 is available with three electric powertrain options, covering a wide range of driving needs:
- P12 AWD Electric – up to 810km range
- P10 AWD Electric – up to 660km range
- P6 rear-wheel drive Electric – up to 620km range
In total, the EX60 will be offered in seven variants, ensuring broad appeal across private, business and fleet users. Every model comes with a 10-year battery warranty, underlining Volvo’s confidence in its electric technology. In Sweden, private customers will also receive three years of free home charging, with plans to roll the offer out to additional markets.
New SPA3 platform and lowest carbon footprint
The EX60 is the first model built on SPA3, Volvo Cars’ next-generation electric vehicle architecture. Powered by the new HuginCore system, the platform delivers major gains in scalability, modularity, manufacturing efficiency and cost control.
Key technologies include cell-to-body battery integration, next-generation in-house electric motors, a new battery cell design and large-scale mega casting, all of which reduce weight while improving efficiency and driving range.
These innovations also allow the EX60 to achieve the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo, matching that of the smaller EX30 and reinforcing Volvo Cars’ sustainability ambitions.
Scandinavian design with purpose
True to Volvo’s Scandinavian roots, the EX60 blends minimalist design with everyday practicality. The exterior features a low nose, sloping roofline and tapered body sides, contributing to a highly competitive drag coefficient of 0.26, which plays a key role in its long electric range.
Inside, the long wheelbase and flat floor deliver generous rear legroom, a spacious luggage compartment and a wide range of intelligent storage solutions. Natural, high-quality materials create a calm and refined cabin environment suited to family life and long-distance travel.
Music lovers are also well catered for. The EX60 features a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, including headrest speakers in all four main seats. It will also be the first Volvo to offer Apple Music with Dolby Atmos as a pre-installed app, delivering immersive spatial audio.
Volvo’s most intelligent car yet
Described as Volvo’s most intelligent vehicle to date, the EX60 is powered by the latest iteration of HuginCore, enabling rapid processing, real-time decision-making and seamless digital interaction. The system combines Volvo’s in-house software development with partnerships involving Google, NVIDIA and Qualcomm Technologies.
The EX60 is also the first Volvo to launch with Google’s new Gemini AI assistant, allowing drivers and passengers to interact with the vehicle using natural, conversational language rather than fixed voice commands. Gemini is deeply integrated into the car and builds on Volvo’s long-standing collaboration with Google and its role as a reference hardware platform for Android Automotive OS.
Volvo says the infotainment system offers the fastest and most responsive user experience it has ever delivered, with instant map loading, smoother screen transitions and improved voice recognition.
One of the safest cars on the road
Safety remains central to the EX60’s design. Built to exceed global regulatory and rating standards, the SUV continuously monitors its surroundings using an advanced sensor suite, enabled by HuginCore.
A reinforced safety cage using boron steel forms the foundation, while Volvo’s multi-adaptive safety belt – a world-first innovation – provides smarter, personalised protection for front occupants. Advanced restraint systems work together to optimise occupant safety in a wide range of scenarios.