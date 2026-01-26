IONITY grows UK ultra-rapid charging network

IONITY, Europe’s leading high-power charging network (HPC), today announces a major UK milestone of more than 700 ultra-rapid 350kW+ chargers now open to the public.
The construction of IONITY’s 700th charger at its site in Strathclyde means that the UK IONITY network has more than doubled its number of charging points for the third year in a row, having started 2025 at around 300. IONITY intends to offer more than 1,000 charging points by the end of 2026 with key site openings at Fort William, Inverness and Aston, south Birmingham, set to be announced in Q1.
With 33% of all public 350kW+ chargers in the UK now operated by IONITY, the company plays a central role in making high-speed, convenient charging accessible to all. These speeds enable compatible vehicles to go from 10% to 80% charge in under 15 minutes.
Since 2022, the network in the UK has expanded sixfold, underscoring IONITY’s commitment to building a reliable, future-proof charging infrastructure. A new IONITY site goes live every 3–4 days across Europe on average; throughout 2025, nearly four new IONITY charge points have opened every single day.
New sites are strategically located along key travel routes, hotels, rest stops, and retail destinations, enabling drivers to charge reliably whether on long journeys or everyday trips.
Andreas Atkins, UK & Ireland Country Manager at IONITY, commented: “More than doubling our number of ultra-rapid chargers in the UK in less than a year, for the third year running, is undeniable evidence of IONITY’s commitment to building a future-proof charging infrastructure that keeps pace with EV adoption.
“With one in three of the UK’s ultra-rapid chargers now operated by IONITY, we are proud to be enabling more sustainable travel and giving drivers the confidence that the charging network is growing alongside the switch to electric mobility.
“IONITY’s chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy and deliver charging speeds of up to 350kW, allowing EVs to charge from 10% to 80% in under 15 minutes. By 2030, the company expects to reach 1,300 charging sites globally.”