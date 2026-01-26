Headline News

Charging

IONITY grows UK ultra-rapid charging network

IONITY grows UK ultra-rapid charging network

Monday, January 26, 2026 - 06:39
No Comments
Charging, Green Infrastructure, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Ultra-Rapid Charging

IONITY, Europe’s leading high-power charging network (HPC), today announces a major UK milestone of more than 700 ultra-rapid 350kW+ chargers now open to the public.

The construction of IONITY’s 700th charger at its site in Strathclyde means that the UK IONITY network has more than doubled its number of charging points for the third year in a row, having started 2025 at around 300. IONITY intends to offer more than 1,000 charging points by the end of 2026 with key site openings at Fort William, Inverness and Aston, south Birmingham, set to be announced in Q1.

With 33% of all public 350kW+ chargers in the UK now operated by IONITY, the company plays a central role in making high-speed, convenient charging accessible to all. These speeds enable compatible vehicles to go from 10% to 80% charge in under 15 minutes.

Since 2022, the network in the UK has expanded sixfold, underscoring IONITY’s commitment to building a reliable, future-proof charging infrastructure. A new IONITY site goes live every 3–4 days across Europe on average; throughout 2025, nearly four new IONITY charge points have opened every single day.

New sites are strategically located along key travel routes, hotels, rest stops, and retail destinations, enabling drivers to charge reliably whether on long journeys or everyday trips.

Andreas Atkins, UK & Ireland Country Manager at IONITY, commented: “More than doubling our number of ultra-rapid chargers in the UK in less than a year, for the third year running, is undeniable evidence of IONITY’s commitment to building a future-proof charging infrastructure that keeps pace with EV adoption.

“With one in three of the UK’s ultra-rapid chargers now operated by IONITY, we are proud to be enabling more sustainable travel and giving drivers the confidence that the charging network is growing alongside the switch to electric mobility.

“IONITY’s chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy and deliver charging speeds of up to 350kW, allowing EVs to charge from 10% to 80% in under 15 minutes. By 2030, the company expects to reach 1,300 charging sites globally.”

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

Kinaxia accelerates digital transformation

Kinaxia accelerates digital transformation

Jan 27, 2026No Comments

Kinaxia Logistics has unveiled a multimillion-pound investment in technology as it accelerates the digital transformation of the business. The company has selected Qargo’s transport management software and

FleetCheck launches FleetInsights to provide fleet advice

FleetCheck launches FleetIn...

A new site providing guidance on current challenges facing

Jan 27, 2026
Newcastle gets six new public ultra-rapid chargers

Newcastle gets six new publ...

Arnold Clark Charge has opened six new public ultra-rapid

Jan 26, 2026
New high-spec Volvo FH Rigid for James Removals

New high-spec Volvo FH Rigi...

London-based James Removals has returned to Volvo Trucks for

Jan 26, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit