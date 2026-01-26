Rethink driver fatigue as road safety rules evolve

Following the launch of the government’s National Work-Related Road Safety Charter pilot, Will Pringle, Truck Sales Director at Smith Bros, is urging the transport and logistics industry to fundamentally rethink how it tackles driver fatigue. With estimates suggesting that one in three road traffic fatalities involve someone driving for work, the pilot introduces clearer expectations for how employers must manage road risk for Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers.
“Fatigue is no longer viewed as solely a driver issue, but as a risk shaped by how work is planned, managed, and supported by employers,” says Pringle. “It is rarely caused by one bad decision on the road; it is usually the result of how a job has been planned and whether rest is genuinely built into the working day.”
The renewed focus reflects a growing recognition among policymakers that road safety is a shared responsibility. For fleet operators, this means looking beyond legal compliance and addressing the practical and cultural factors that contribute to fatigue behind the wheel.
Understanding what causes truck driver fatigue
Fatigue is often misunderstood as simply feeling tired. In reality, it is a prolonged state of physical and mental exhaustion that directly impairs reaction times, judgement and concentration. In commercial driving, fatigue is most commonly driven by extended driving hours that approach or exceed legal limits, irregular or night shifts that disrupt natural sleep patterns, and poor sleep quality caused by uncomfortable cabs or unsuitable rest locations.
Monotony also plays a role, particularly on long motorway routes with limited stimulation, while lifestyle factors such as poor diet, dehydration and limited physical movement can significantly worsen fatigue over time. Together, these pressures can accumulate quietly, increasing risk long before a driver recognises they are no longer fit to continue.
Building fatigue management into scheduling and compliance
One of the most effective ways employers can address fatigue is by building compliance into how drivers’ hours and rest are scheduled. Routes and delivery times need to be realistic, allowing drivers to take legally required rest without pressure. Driving time, working time and breaks should be actively monitored, and drivers should never be incentivised, directly or indirectly, to push beyond safe limits.
Accurate logging of hours and breaks is essential, not just to meet regulatory requirements but to prevent overworking in practice. Proper tracking provides visibility for both drivers and managers, helping to ensure that rest periods are meaningful rather than theoretical.
Supporting quality sleep, not just time off
Time off alone is not enough if drivers are unable to rest properly. A consistent and restorative sleep routine can make a significant difference when it comes to combating fatigue. Employers can support this by ensuring vehicle cabs provide a suitable sleeping environment and by encouraging consistent sleep patterns where shift structures allow.
Education also plays an important role. Drivers should be supported to avoid caffeine, alcohol and heavy meals before rest periods, and reassured that stopping to rest when tired is expected rather than discouraged. Most drivers require between seven and nine hours of quality sleep to remain alert during long shifts, and workplace culture needs to reflect that reality.
The role of nutrition, hydration and movement
Diet and hydration have a direct impact on alertness, concentration and recovery. Encouraging drivers to prepare food in advance, opt for smaller and more regular meals, and reduce reliance on energy drinks and high-sugar snacks can make a noticeable difference. Making hydration a routine part of the working day supports both short-term alertness and long-term health.
Movement is equally important. Prolonged sitting reduces circulation and increases stiffness and drowsiness, particularly on long-distance routes. Employers can help by encouraging short walks during breaks, promoting light stretching, and designing schedules that allow drivers time to move safely off the road. Simple actions, such as rolling the shoulders or stretching the arms and neck when stationary, can reduce stiffness and help maintain focus.
Taking mental fatigue seriously
Mental fatigue can be just as dangerous as physical tiredness, yet it is often harder to spot. Isolation, pressure and responsibility all contribute to cognitive exhaustion, which may show up as irritability, reduced concentration or poor decision-making.
Employers should encourage regular contact with family and support networks, promote safe use of audio content such as podcasts or audiobooks to combat monotony, and normalise conversations around stress and mental health. Where appropriate, drivers should also be signposted to professional support. Open communication is critical, as mental fatigue often appears before physical tiredness but is easier to overlook.
Using technology to support, not police, drivers
Modern vehicles and fleet management systems can play a valuable role in preventing fatigue when used correctly. Driver monitoring systems can detect early signs of fatigue, while telematics and time-tracking tools can flag excessive driving hours before they become dangerous. Route-planning software can also help reduce unnecessary delays and stress.
There are now a range of apps and in-cab systems designed specifically to support fatigue management. Using cameras and sensors, fleet management software can monitor steering patterns and driver movement, alerting drivers when signs of fatigue emerge. Crucially, this technology should be positioned as a support tool rather than a policing mechanism.
Recognising the warning signs
Early recognition of fatigue is essential to preventing serious incidents. Common warning signs include frequent yawning or excessive blinking, difficulty focusing, irritability, muscle stiffness, missing exits, misreading road signs, memory lapses and brief episodes of dozing at the wheel.
Will Pringle, Truck Sales Director at Smith Bros said: “If any of these symptoms appear, drivers should stop and rest immediately. Continuing to drive while fatigued significantly increases the risk of serious accidents.”
He added that driver fatigue cannot be solved by resilience alone. It requires better planning, realistic scheduling, supportive vehicles and a workplace culture where rest is genuinely prioritised.
“As UK road safety policy increasingly focuses on shared responsibility, employers who take fatigue seriously are not just protecting their drivers, but aligning with the direction of travel for transport safety as a whole.”