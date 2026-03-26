Volvo Car UK introduces the fully electric EX30 Cargo

Volvo Car UK has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the Volvo EX30 Cargo, a compact, car-derived van designed specifically for business and fleet customers.
Based on the fully electric EX30 compact SUV, the new Cargo variant blends practicality with the premium comfort, technology and safety associated with Volvo passenger vehicles. The result is a versatile electric van tailored for urban operations and light commercial use.
To create a functional load space, the rear seats have been removed and replaced with a flat floor and access panel to the lower storage area. This conversion delivers a payload of up to 390kg and a load capacity of 1,000 litres. A purpose-built bulkhead separates the cabin from the cargo area, while redesigned rear panels and doors increase usable space and improve practicality.
The EX30 Cargo is produced through a second-stage conversion carried out by Volvo Car UK, allowing the transformation of the electric SUV into a commercial vehicle. It will be offered in two variants: the standard Cargo and the EX30 Cross Country Cargo, which features increased ground clearance for more demanding environments. The conversion is available on both new orders and existing stock, covering Model Year 2026 and Model Year 2027 vehicles.
Looking ahead, Volvo will introduce a new P3 (150hp) Extended Range powertrain for Model Year 2027. This option provides a lower power alternative to the P5 (272hp) while still delivering a range of up to 300 miles, making it well suited to cost-conscious fleet operators. Additional powertrain options include standard range variants and the high-performance P8 (428hp) all-wheel drive model for customers requiring greater output.
Practical enhancements extend beyond the load area. Wider-opening rear doors make loading and unloading easier, while an integrated cargo work light improves visibility inside the vehicle. The underfloor subframe also introduces additional mounting and securing points, supporting a wide range of commercial applications.
Jack Munford, Head of Fleet at Volvo Car UK, said: “While we are best known for our passenger vehicles, we recognise that business owners and fleets also want the quality, safety and technology that Volvo is renowned for in a compact commercial vehicle too, which is why we created the extremely practical EX30 Cargo.”
As expected from Volvo, safety remains a core focus. The EX30 Cargo has undergone extensive testing to ensure all safety systems perform to the brand’s high standards, maintaining strong protection for drivers and passengers alike.
The model is available in Core and Plus trims, as well as the Cross Country Plus specification. Even the entry-level Core variant comes well equipped, featuring Safe Space Technology, Google Automotive Services and Adaptive Cruise Control. Front and rear Park Assist, along with a rear-view camera, support easy manoeuvring, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provide seamless connectivity.
Additional standard features include automatic LED headlights, an 11kW three-phase onboard charger with heat pump for efficient energy use, and 18-inch Aero alloy wheels.
The Plus trim enhances comfort and convenience further, adding Pilot Assist, Digital Key Plus and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control improve driver comfort, while wireless phone charging adds everyday practicality. Exterior styling is also upgraded with a contrasting roof and larger 19-inch Aero alloy wheels.
With the EX30 Cargo, Volvo Car UK is targeting businesses seeking a compact, zero-emission vehicle that combines the usability of a van with the refinement of a passenger car. As urban fleets increasingly prioritise electrification, flexibility and driver appeal, the new model offers a compelling solution for last-mile and city-based operations.