Brigade to showcase vehicle safety solutions at the CV Show 2026

Brigade will present its latest commercial vehicle safety innovations at the Commercial Vehicle Show, taking place from 21st to 23rd April at the NEC Birmingham. The company’s expert team will demonstrate two newly launched solutions alongside its wider portfolio of safety technologies.
At the centre of Brigade’s showcase are the new AI HFR Box and Backeye®360 AI with Human Form Recognition (HFR), both designed to enhance driver awareness and reduce the risk of collisions involving vulnerable road users.
The AI HFR Box acts as an intelligent adapter, bridging the gap between traditional camera systems and advanced AI safety technology. It enables operators to upgrade existing vehicle camera setups into smart pedestrian detection systems without the need to replace hardware, offering a cost-effective route to improved safety.
Also on display is the Backeye®360 AI system with HFR, a high-definition four-camera solution that delivers a complete 360-degree view around the vehicle.
Enhanced by artificial intelligence, the system detects human movement and provides both audible and visual alerts to the driver when a person is identified nearby. By eliminating blind spots and consolidating multiple camera feeds into a single image, it significantly improves situational awareness in busy urban environments.
Brigade’s safety solutions are designed to meet and exceed key global standards, including Direct Vision Standard (DVS), General Safety Regulation (GSR) and UNECE requirements. All products are certified to ISO9001:2015, with principal manufacturing facilities accredited to IATF 16949:2016, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality and compliance.
Jordan Marshall, UK Marketing Manager at Brigade, said: “We’re looking forward to attending this year’s CV Show and discussing with operators the best devices to meet and enhance their vehicle safety requirements across the entire range of industries which rely on bus and coach transport.”
Visitors to the show will be able to explore Brigade’s full range of commercial vehicle safety solutions at Stand 4H20, where the team will be on hand to demonstrate how AI-driven technology is transforming fleet safety across multiple sectors.
With increasing regulatory pressure and a growing focus on protecting vulnerable road users, Brigade’s latest innovations highlight the role of intelligent systems in shaping safer, more compliant commercial vehicle operations.