Renault Trafic E-Tech to make UK debut at CV Show

Renault will showcase the production version of the new Renault Trafic Van E-Tech electric at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show, marking its official UK debut ahead of orders opening later in 2026.
Following its global concept reveal at last year’s event in Birmingham, the next-generation Trafic returns to the NEC in fully production-ready form. Built on a dedicated skateboard platform and featuring advanced 800V fast-charging technology, the new model represents a major step forward in range, usability and digital capability for commercial vehicle operators.
A key highlight is its status as Renault’s first Software Defined Vehicle (SDV). This technology allows the van to evolve over time through over-the-air updates, enabling new features, improved performance and enhanced reliability without the need for hardware changes. The result is reduced complexity, improved uptime and smarter maintenance supported by real-time data insights.
Designed with practicality in mind, the Trafic Van E-Tech electric offers up to 5.8m³ of load space, a payload of up to 1.25 tonnes and a towing capacity of 2 tonnes. Its compact design includes an overall height of just 1.90 metres, allowing access to underground car parks, while a tight 10.3-metre turning circle ensures excellent manoeuvrability in urban environments.
Two battery options will be available to suit different duty cycles. A long-range NMC battery delivers up to 450 km (WLTP), while a second LFP battery option — available at a later stage — offers up to 350 km (WLTP) and avoids the use of rare metals such as cobalt and nickel, supporting more sustainable production.
The van’s 800V electrical architecture enables ultra-fast charging, allowing it to charge from 15% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes using a DC rapid charger. This can recover up to 260 km of driving range, helping to minimise downtime and maximise operational efficiency for fleet users.
Inside the cab, Renault’s OpenR multimedia system features a 12-inch central display with navigation tailored specifically for commercial vehicles. The system takes into account vehicle size and load when planning routes, while also optimising charging stops. Integrated Google services further enhance connectivity and usability.
Additional functionality includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities, allowing the van to power tools and equipment directly or feed energy back into the grid when required — adding flexibility for a wide range of business applications.
Alongside the panel van, the Trafic E-Tech electric will also be available in multiple chassis configurations, including chassis cab and platform cab variants. Production will take place at Renault Group’s Sandouville plant in France, where a range of common conversions will also be completed on site.
Customisation will be supported by Qstomize, located adjacent to the main facility, as well as a network of 300 Renault Pro+ approved partner bodybuilders. Options will include tipper, flatbed and cargo box conversions, enabling businesses to tailor vehicles to their exact operational needs while benefiting from factory-backed quality and efficiency.
Renault’s presence at the Commercial Vehicle Show will span 823 square metres in Hall 5 (stand 5F84). Taking place from 21st to 23rd April at the NEC Birmingham, the event remains the UK’s largest dedicated road transport exhibition, bringing together manufacturers, fleet operators and industry leaders to explore the technologies shaping the transition to net zero.
The debut of the Trafic E-Tech electric underlines Renault’s commitment to electrification and innovation in the light commercial vehicle sector, offering businesses a future-ready solution that combines performance, flexibility and advanced digital capability.
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