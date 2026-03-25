Alltruck strengthens truck rental fleet with upgraded line-up

Alltruck plc has strengthened its truck rental fleet with a major vehicle upgrade programme, giving operators access to modern, compliant and dependable trucks across long-haul, regional and urban distribution.
The latest investment spans multiple weight categories, including new tractor units, a refreshed 26-tonne rigid offering and expanded mid-weight capacity. The move ensures customers can access vehicles better suited to the evolving demands of today’s transport environment.
For long-haul operations, Alltruck has introduced high-spec tractor units including the MAN TGX 26.540 and DAF XG 530. Built for high-mileage trunking and national distribution, these vehicles combine powerful drivetrains with spacious sleeper cabs and advanced driver support systems. With driver retention and comfort increasingly important, premium specification is now a key factor in fleet decision-making.
In the rigid sector, the focus is on the DAF XD 340, a 26-tonne curtainsider featuring a 30ft body, high-roof sleeper cab and a 4-star Direct Vision Standard (DVS) rating. The 26-tonne category continues to be a cornerstone of UK distribution, offering a balance between flexibility and payload capacity that suits industries such as FMCG, retail logistics, pallet networks and paper distribution.
Alltruck has also enhanced its mid-weight rental fleet with the addition of the DAF XD 260, DAF XB 210 and DAF XB 190. These trucks are well suited to multi-drop operations, merchant deliveries and specialist distribution work, providing customers with reliable and practical solutions for a wide range of duty cycles.
Beyond vehicle specification, Alltruck continues to focus on service and support. Every truck in the fleet is maintained through the company’s in-house workshop network and supported by approved agents nationwide. This ensures vehicles are well-prepared, with proactive maintenance schedules and responsive service throughout the rental period. In the event of disruption, 24/7 breakdown support and rapid replacement options help minimise downtime and keep operations running smoothly.
This latest investment reflects Alltruck’s long-term commitment to quality, compliance and operational confidence. By strengthening its fleet across key categories, the company is positioning itself to support customers facing increasing operational pressures in the transport sector.
Jack Boothroyd, Rental Manager at Alltruck plc, said: “We’re glad to bring these new vehicles into the Alltruck rental fleet. Keeping our customers in reliable, comfortable, up-to-date trucks really matters to us, and these additions help us do exactly that. If you’d like to find out more or discuss availability, just get in touch with the team.”
With demand for flexible, high-quality rental solutions continuing to grow, Alltruck’s latest fleet upgrades underline the importance of combining modern vehicles with dependable support in today’s logistics landscape.