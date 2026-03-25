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Ogilvie Fleet transforms downtime management for customers

Ogilvie Fleet transforms downtime management for customers

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - 08:27
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Fleet Management, Maintenance, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Repairs, Secondary News, Vehicle Maintenance

Ogilvie Fleet has introduced a series of operational improvements designed to reduce vehicle downtime and keep drivers on the road, following direct feedback from customers and ongoing changes within the UK’s repair network.

The business has adopted a more proactive approach to managing vehicle repairs, alongside enhancements to its award-winning MiFleet system. These updates provide customers with real-time visibility of vehicles that are off the road, enabling fleet managers to monitor progress and make informed decisions more quickly.

Ogilvie Fleet transforms downtime management for customers

Maintenance Team

Central to the new strategy is a hands-on approach from Ogilvie’s Fleet Maintenance Team, which now checks in daily with garages handling vehicle repairs. By maintaining regular communication with workshops and liaising closely with drivers, the team ensures repairs remain a priority and are not delayed by competing workloads. This level of engagement is already delivering measurable results, helping to speed up repair times and improve service outcomes.

The impact of these changes has been significant. Vehicle uptime across Ogilvie’s maintained fleet of more than 18,000 vehicles has reached a record 99.43%, while the average number of days vehicles spend off the road has fallen by 17%. These improvements come despite ongoing industry challenges, including parts shortages, manufacturer recalls and longer repair queues.

Enhancements to MiFleet have played a key role in supporting this progress. The platform now offers live downtime monitoring, allowing fleet managers to view vehicle off-road (VOR) status, track total downtime, monitor repair progress and assess associated hire costs in real time. Exportable reporting functionality further strengthens operational oversight, giving customers greater control and transparency across their fleets.

Mark Sinclair, Downtime Management Specialist at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “We’ve listened closely to customer feedback and reshaped our approach to downtime management. By proactively checking in on every vehicle off the road and using MiFleet to provide live updates, we’re keeping drivers moving and giving fleet managers the transparency they need. It’s about turning downtime into uptime, even in a challenging market.”

Ogilvie is also working more closely with manufacturers to secure goodwill support where possible, helping to minimise the financial impact of repairs on customers. This collaborative approach reflects a broader shift in strategy, with a strong focus on maximising uptime and delivering consistent service improvements.

By combining proactive repair management with enhanced digital tools, Ogilvie Fleet is reinforcing its commitment to helping customers maintain operational efficiency. The latest developments underline the importance of transparency, responsiveness and innovation in modern fleet management, particularly as businesses continue to navigate evolving industry pressures.

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