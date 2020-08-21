Headline News

Volta Zero full electric commercial vehicle to be launched online

Friday, August 21, 2020 - 10:20
Volta Trucks has confirmed that the full-electric Volta Zero will be revealed at an online launch event at 10:00 BST on Thursday 3 September 2020.

As the first purpose-built full electric large commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner city freight and parcel distribution, the launch of the Volta Zero represents a significant moment for society’s movement towards zero-emission cities, and improvements in safety for all road users.

The online launch event will bring together a number of Volta Trucks’ speakers and a media, customer, and investor virtual audience. Immediately following the launch event, media guests will be able to participate in two online interview sessions (English and French languages) with Volta Trucks’ Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fowler.

The launch event can be viewed on the Volta Trucks website, www.voltatrucks.com. It will also be broadcast at https://www.linkedin.com/events/thelaunchofthevoltazero/

Date: Thursday 3 September 2020

Time: 10:00AM BST (11:00AM CET)

Announcing the date of the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Rob Fowler, said; “Three years after the Volta Zero was first conceived, I am delighted that we will soon be able to reveal the vehicle. In 2017, we realised the opportunity that delivering a large zero-emission inner-city delivery vehicle could bring to the logistics industry, but also to the inhabitants of the city that it serves.

“Reducing pollution, improving safety, offering fleet operators a credible alternative to the internal combustion engine, and helping them with the migration to electrification, were our main drivers at the outset. The Volta Zero has over-delivered on all of these ambitions. Despite the headwinds we have all experienced in 2020, we will launch the Volta Zero on time, which is testament to a strong team, and fantastic partners. I’m really looking forward to revealing the Volta Zero, and seeing the truck used in our first pilot trials soon.”

