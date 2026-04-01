Samsara integrates with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services

Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform®, today announced a direct integration between the Samsara platform and the Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services vehicle data APIs. This partnership provides European fleets with turnkey access to Mercedes-Benz vehicle data streamed directly to the Samsara platform.
By leveraging existing embedded telematics, customers across logistics, manufacturing retail, and food and beverage can now bypass traditional installation windows. Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform® ingests data directly from the built-in telematics system already present in Mercedes-Benz cars and commercial vans, allowing fleet managers to modernise their operations at scale. Fleet operators can now activate Mercedes-Benz vehicles on Samsara’s platform in minutes, gaining immediate visibility into GPS location, mileage, fuel levels, and vehicle information.
“This integration allows fleets to unlock value from Mercedes-Benz’s native connectivity through the Samsara platform,” said Tom McNeela, VP Product Management at Samsara. “By bringing high-quality telematics data into a single operational view, we’re helping European businesses make faster, more informed decisions that improve performance, reduce costs and support long-term sustainability goals.”
Key benefits for European fleets include:
- Unifying mixed fleets: Provides a single platform to view Mercedes-Benz fleet data alongside a business’ other fleet assets.
- Actionable visibility: Offers real-time insights into vehicle location, status, and usage.
- Scalable solutions: Supports the management of all fleet sizes, from small operations to large enterprises.
- Simplified and secure operations: Enables secure data access with immediate, turnkey activation.
This integration is the latest milestone in Samsara’s strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem of OEM integrations, joining a growing network of the world’ s leading automotive and equipment manufacturers.
More information, visit https://connectivity.mercedes-benz.com/ or follow:https://www.linkedin.com/company/mercedes-benz_connectivity_services_gmbh/