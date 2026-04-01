VW Caddy receives a major upgrade

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has revealed the first official images of the updated Volkswagen Caddy, showcasing a refreshed design and enhanced versatility for one of its most successful models.
The latest version of the Caddy introduces a series of exterior updates, including a redesigned bumper, new paint finishes and a fresh range of alloy wheels from 16 to 18 inches. These visual upgrades give the vehicle a more contemporary look while maintaining the practicality that has made it a favourite among tradespeople, small businesses and families alike.
The Caddy continues to be a key model for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, with more than 500,000 units delivered globally in 2025 alone, making it the brand’s best-selling individual model during the financial year. Since the launch of its third generation in 2003, nearly 2.9 million units have been produced at the Poznań plant in Poland. The current fifth-generation model, introduced at the end of 2020, has already surpassed 500,000 high-roof units built as of early 2026.
Versatility at its Core
One of the Caddy’s defining strengths remains its adaptability. The model range includes cargo and passenger variants, standard and long wheelbase (Maxi) versions, as well as trims such as Edition, Life and Style. Specialist options like the Caddy Flexible and the Volkswagen Caddy California further broaden its appeal.
Powertrain choices include petrol, diesel and eHybrid options. The plug-in hybrid variant offers a total range of more than 620 km, with up to 122 km achievable on electric power alone, supporting lower-emission driving for urban journeys.
The Caddy Flexible stands out for its innovative interior concept, allowing users to switch between a five-seat passenger layout and a two-seat van configuration with a partition wall in just a few steps. This flexibility makes it suitable for a wide range of uses, from commercial transport to family travel.
Practical for Work and Leisure
Designed to meet diverse needs, the Caddy offers a range of features tailored to both professional and personal use. Passenger versions provide seating for five to seven occupants, while the Caddy Cargo Maxi delivers more than 3,100 litres of load space. Depending on the model, towing capacity can reach up to 1,500 kg.
The vehicle also caters to lifestyle and leisure activities, with options for transporting bikes, surfboards and pets, as well as overnight accommodation in the California variant, which can be equipped with a compact kitchen. Accessibility is another key focus, with extensive conversion options available for drivers and passengers with disabilities.
Standard features such as power closing systems for sliding doors and boot lids, flexible seating arrangements and generous storage capacity reinforce the Caddy’s reputation as a practical, all-round solution.
A Proven Performer
Over multiple generations, the Caddy has built a strong reputation for reliability, low running costs and high resale values. It continues to perform well in comparative tests and statutory inspections, making it a popular choice in both new and used vehicle markets.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also supports the model with a manufacturer’s warranty of up to five years, helping to reduce the risk of unexpected maintenance costs and enhancing long-term ownership confidence.
Interior Updates to Follow
While the initial reveal focuses on exterior enhancements, further updates are planned for the cabin. The new Caddy will feature a larger, free-standing central display as part of a redesigned interior, with more details set to be announced ahead of pre-sales later this year.
With its combination of updated styling, flexible configurations and efficient powertrains, the new Volkswagen Caddy continues to position itself as a dependable and adaptable vehicle for both business and everyday life.