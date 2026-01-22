Netradyne adds fatigue detection to video safety platform

Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced the UK launch of its flagship Driver•i D-450 video safety platform and the latest Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Sensor for real-time drowsiness detection.
The AI-powered, four-camera D-450 system records and analyses 100% of driving time with ultra-high accuracy, helping fleets cut accidents and improve driver performance. The optional DMS Sensor for driver drowsiness detection is an in-cab accessory that specifically monitors a driver’s eye movements for signs of drowsiness.
Unlike single-feature fatigue systems, Netradyne’s combined Driver•i and DMS solution delivers a comprehensive, AI-powered safety ecosystem that continuously monitors 100% of driving time to identify risks early, issue real-time alerts, and recognise positive driving. This holistic approach supports compliance with safety mandates while enabling fleet operators to cut accidents, lower costs, and build safer driving cultures.
Key benefits:
-
Full-spectrum monitoring and coaching: Embedded AI and edge computing analyse 100% of every journey, instantly identifying risk behaviours, issuing instant alerts, and generating rich data to inform coaching.
- Early drowsiness detection: The DMS Sensor leverages years of sleep research and vast datasets to detect subtle fatigue signals, such as prolonged blinks and slow eyelid closure, using validated measures like Percentage of Eyelid Closure over the Pupil over Time (PERCLOS), well before a driver loses focus. The sensor is designed to perform in challenging conditions, including low light or when drivers are wearing sunglasses. Audio alerts help avert accidents, especially in passenger transport, long-haul trucking, logistics, and the transportation of dangerous goods.
- Positive reinforcement: Netradyne’s Driver•i recognises good driving behaviour, encouraging positive habits and long-term improvement.
- Driver scoring system: Netradyne’s GreenZone scoring dashboard helps fleet and safety managers coach effectively and run recognition and rewards programmes.
“Netradyne is committed to transforming road safety with smarter technology and our mission of saving one new life on the road every day,” said Sergio Barata, VP, EMEA, Netradyne. “The D-450 platform has already set a new benchmark for AI-powered fleet monitoring, and the DMS Sensor now brings unprecedented accuracy to drowsiness detection. With Driver•i already trusted by thousands of fleets worldwide, we’re excited to deliver a solution that goes beyond compliance to build safer driving cultures for UK fleets.”