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Geotechnical Engineering takes delivery of four Isuzu F135.240 trucks

Geotechnical Engineering takes delivery of four Isuzu F135.240 trucks

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - 05:56
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Independent ground investigation contractor Geotechnical Engineering has strengthened its fleet with the introduction of its first rigid trucks from Isuzu, taking delivery of four F135.240(E) 13.5-tonne models. The vehicles, fitted with bespoke beavertail bodywork, were supplied by Aquila Truck Centres.

The move marks a strategic upgrade from the company’s previous 7-tonne light commercial vehicles, driven by the need for increased payload capacity without compromising on durability or reliability. Each new truck features a tailored beavertail body from Truck Hydraulics, complete with a three-metre ramp designed to maintain a load angle of less than 20 degrees. This ensures safer and more efficient loading of plant machinery and drilling equipment.

Geotechnical Engineering takes delivery of four Isuzu F135.240 trucks

Image: Isuzu Trucks

Karl Wintle, Senior Manager at Geotechnical Engineering, said: “The machinery we use on site continues to get heavier and more sophisticated, meaning our existing 7-tonners weren’t up to the task. A move to larger trucks was inevitable, and as we developed the ideal specification and evaluated our options, it became obvious that Isuzu was the frontrunner.”

Close collaboration between Aquila Truck Centres and Truck Hydraulics ensured the final vehicle specification met the precise operational needs of the business. The chosen chassis and body combination is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains across the fleet.

“By selecting the Isuzu F-Series, we benefit from a robust, highly manoeuvrable vehicle, which we’re confident will deliver great reliability,” Wintle added. “A lot of our plant is powered by Isuzu diesel engines, so we’ve first-hand experience with the quality and dependability of these drivelines.”

The upgraded trucks offer enhanced payload capacity thanks to the lightweight F-Series chassis, enabling the transport of intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) used to carry water for on-site drilling operations. This increased capacity reduces the number of journeys required to service projects, improving operational efficiency while supporting more sustainable logistics.

Geotechnical Engineering takes delivery of four Isuzu F135.240 trucks

Image: Isuzu Trucks

Supplied through Aquila Truck Centres’ Gloucester dealership, the vehicles are expected to operate five days a week and cover approximately 30,000 miles annually. They are set to remain in service for at least five years as part of Geotechnical Engineering’s 110-strong mixed commercial vehicle fleet.

All four trucks are backed by a three-year unlimited mileage warranty from Isuzu, which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, access to the Isuzu Truck UK Customer CARE Team, and support from its nationwide dealer network.

Founded in 1961, Geotechnical Engineering provides a range of geotechnical and geospatial services across the UK, including ground investigations, drilling, laboratory testing, and topographical and utility surveys. The company operates from bases in Gloucester and Manchester, supporting major infrastructure projects nationwide.

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