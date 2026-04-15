Rising delivery expectations increase pressure on fulfilment services

Rising consumer expectations around delivery performance are putting increasing pressure on online fulfilment and parcel delivery services, according to new research from Whistl.
The study highlights ongoing challenges in the ecommerce delivery experience, with damaged or missing items and missed deliveries cited as the most common customer frustrations. Alongside these issues, the quality of customer support has emerged as a key factor influencing overall satisfaction, with poor service often compounding delivery problems.
Consumers are also calling for broader improvements to the online shopping journey. Younger shoppers, in particular, are looking beyond delivery pricing, instead prioritising faster and more reliable delivery, flexible payment options, clearer product information, and more intuitive websites and mobile apps. These expectations reflect a shift towards a more seamless, end-to-end digital retail experience.
The research further reveals how ineffective customer support can intensify delivery-related issues. Difficulty reaching a human representative, slow response times and overly scripted interactions were all identified as major sources of frustration. These shortcomings can quickly escalate operational challenges into reputational risks for retailers.
To address these concerns, Whistl advises retailers to adopt a more holistic approach to fulfilment and delivery. This includes expanding free delivery options through minimum spend thresholds or loyalty schemes, strengthening relationships with courier partners, and improving tracking transparency to keep customers informed throughout the delivery process.
Improving packaging standards and quality control is also seen as critical in reducing the number of damaged or lost items. In addition, offering greater flexibility in delivery—such as specified time windows, safe-place options and local collection services—can help meet evolving customer expectations.
The findings are detailed in Whistl’s report, “Ecommerce in 2026: The Search for Clarity and Convenience”, which explores how retailers can adapt to shifting consumer demands in an increasingly competitive market.
Ian Keilty, CEO of Whistl, said: “Retailers that successfully balance delivery cost, reliability, digital usability and responsive customer support are more likely to enhance customer satisfaction and build long-term loyalty.
“Understanding generational differences is key. Retailers should tailor delivery strategies to meet varying expectations, balancing speed and flexibility with cost-effective options. Those that prioritise the end-to-end customer experience will be best positioned to compete as online shopping continues to evolve.”