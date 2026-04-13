Brigade Electronics calls for safety-led implementation of GSR 2

Brigade Electronics, a global leader in commercial vehicle safety solutions, is calling on the UK Government to ensure that the implementation of General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR 2) enhances—rather than weakens—the UK’s long-standing leadership in vehicle safety standards while safeguarding domestic industry.
GSR 2, already in force across the EU and applicable in Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework, mandates additional safety features for new vehicles. However, Brigade warns that adopting the European regulation wholesale, without tailoring it to the UK’s established strengths, risks undermining decades of progress in commercial vehicle safety.
The UK has consistently set the benchmark for best practice through pioneering initiatives such as Crossrail, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) and the Construction Logistics and Community Safety (CLOCS) programme. These frameworks have gained international recognition, with CLOCS, for example, adopted as a mandatory standard for construction vehicles in New South Wales, Australia. The introduction of the Direct Vision Standard (DVS) in 2020 further cemented the UK’s position as a global leader, marking the first time such a regulation had been made mandatory.
Despite supporting the ambition of achieving zero fatalities on UK roads, Brigade highlights concerns that factory-fitted, OEM-led solutions required under GSR 2 may struggle to keep pace with rapid technological innovation. Vehicle development cycles can span several years, meaning safety systems installed during production may already be outdated by the time vehicles are deployed on the road.
This challenge was illustrated during Direct Vision Standard Phase 2, where factory-fitted GSR-compliant systems allowed detection gaps of up to 0.9 metres along the vehicle side and 0.8 metres at the front—areas large enough to obscure vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. In contrast, Brigade’s aftermarket technologies, including Radar Predict and Front Radar, are designed to deliver full perimeter detection without blind spots, offering improved safety performance and the flexibility to evolve as new innovations emerge.
In response, Brigade is advocating for a more adaptable approach to GSR 2 implementation in the UK. While supporting its adoption in principle, the company argues that compliance should be required at the point of vehicle registration rather than at initial manufacture. This would allow operators to install the most up-to-date safety technologies available at the time vehicles enter service.
“Mandating fitment at the factory level risks locking in older technologies and limiting the effectiveness of safety systems on UK roads,” said Emily Hardy, International Marketing and Regulations Manager at Brigade Electronics.
A registration-based model would also support UK-based multi-stage vehicle builders and converters by enabling them to compete fairly in the installation of advanced safety systems. Brigade cautions that mandating factory fitment could shift significant volumes of business towards European-based original equipment manufacturers, potentially impacting the UK economy and reducing competition among domestic suppliers.
With the Government’s consultation currently underway, Brigade Electronics is urging policymakers to adopt a pragmatic, safety-led approach. The company emphasises the importance of encouraging innovation, maintaining the UK’s global leadership in vehicle safety and supporting a competitive, resilient domestic supply chain.