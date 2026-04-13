Bradshaw EV to unveil new addition to Goupil G4 Range

Bradshaw EV, one of the UK’s leading electric utility vehicle manufacturers, is set to unveil a new addition to its Goupil G4 range at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, taking place at the National Exhibition Centre from 21–23 April.
Making its official debut at the event, the Peterborough-based company will showcase the all-new Goupil G4 +, an upgraded model designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial operators. Building on the proven versatility of the original G4, the G4 + features enhanced payload capacity, extended battery range and modular body configurations, making it suitable for a wide range of sectors including facilities management, logistics and municipal services.
Alongside the G4 +, Bradshaw EV will also present its expanding portfolio of specialist electric vehicles and equipment. This includes the Glutton street cleaning range, which the company began distributing exclusively in the UK last year. Designed for both urban and industrial environments, Glutton’s high-performance electric vacuum and street cleansing machines offer an eco-friendly solution for maintaining public spaces.
The Glutton range includes advanced equipment such as the Glutton Collect, a street vacuum cleaner engineered for efficient litter collection, and the Glutton H2O Perfect, which combines a 60-litre pressure washer with powerful vacuum functionality to deliver effective cleaning and disinfection. Built for durability and operator efficiency, these machines feature strong suction, advanced filtration systems and adaptable attachments, making them ideal for local authorities as well as public and private sector operators.
Also on display will be the G4 pressure washer, a compact, fully electric cleaning vehicle developed on the Goupil G4 platform. Featuring a 200-litre pressure washing unit and an integrated drop-side pick-up body, the vehicle is designed for efficient, on-the-go cleaning tasks. Its versatility makes it well suited for maintaining pavements, bins, walls, signage and street furniture across a variety of environments.
As a road-legal vehicle, the G4 pressure washer can travel easily between locations, while its compact and highly manoeuvrable design enables effective operation in tight urban areas and estates. This makes it an attractive solution for councils, contractors and facilities management teams seeking an all-in-one, zero-emission maintenance vehicle.
Complementing the lineup is the G2 box van, a compact yet capable electric vehicle tailored for last-mile delivery, urban logistics and facilities support. Offering a range of up to 62 miles on a single charge and a payload of up to 533kg depending on the model, the G2 combines practicality with zero-emission performance, enabling efficient transport of goods and equipment across connected sites.
Bradshaw EV will also showcase the PFB 1500 RCV, a compact, all-electric refuse collection vehicle designed specifically for urban waste management. Based on the PFB1500 pedestrian load carrier, the vehicle features a corrosion-resistant aluminium hopper, high-tip body and hydraulic bin lift. Its design makes it particularly effective in pedestrianised zones, high streets and other confined areas where larger refuse vehicles cannot operate easily.
Ramsy Labassi, Marketing Manager at Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, said: “We are thoroughly excited to once again be attending this year’s CV Show to showcase the breadth and versatility of our electric vehicle portfolio.
“This year’s stand is possibly our best yet as it most reflects how far we’ve come in expanding our portfolio with vehicles that aren’t just zero emission, but genuinely versatile and effective for everyday use. From the new Goupil G4 + through to our street cleaning and pressure washing solutions, each product represents real answers to the challenges our customers tell us they’re facing on the ground.”
With demand for sustainable and flexible commercial vehicles continuing to grow, Bradshaw EV’s presence at the event highlights its commitment to delivering innovative, zero-emission solutions that meet the practical needs of modern operators.