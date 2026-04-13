Verta Logistics enters construction haulage market

Great Yarmouth-based Verta Logistics Ltd has officially launched operations with the delivery of its first vehicle, marking a major milestone for the newly established business as it enters the construction and materials transport sector.
The company’s debut vehicle is a Renault Trucks C Range 4×2 rigid, purpose-built with an insulated tipper body to support both aggregate and asphalt contracts. The investment reflects Verta Logistics’ ambition to establish a strong foothold in construction supply chains across East Anglia and beyond.
Founded by director Harpreet Kaur Brar and her husband Harjeet Singh, the business has been positioned for growth from the outset. With ongoing regional development and rising demand for reliable construction logistics, the company sees significant opportunities across Great Yarmouth and along the GY–London corridor.
Initially planning to begin operations with a used vehicle, the company changed direction following discussions with RH Commercial Vehicles and Holcim at an industry event. After reviewing operational requirements and vehicle specifications, Verta Logistics opted for a new truck to ensure reliability, safety and compliance from day one.
The Renault Trucks C Range was selected for its versatility and advanced features, including an insulated tipper body suited to both asphalt and aggregate work, integrated safety systems such as cameras, Hill Start Assist and anti-rollaway technology, and enhanced driver comfort through the manufacturer’s comfort bunk package. The decision was further supported by its alignment with Holcim’s vehicle standards and compliance expectations.
Driver experience played a key role in the selection process, with Harjeet Singh, an experienced tipper driver, endorsing the vehicle for its performance, build quality and cab environment. “A new truck gives us the reliability and compliance our customers expect,” said Harpreet. “Starting with the right equipment sets the standard for our business.”
Alongside its operational launch, Verta Logistics has successfully completed its Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) Bronze audit and is already working towards Silver accreditation. Achieving this next level will enable the business to undertake night work and support larger-scale projects with Holcim.
Harpreet brings a strong compliance-driven mindset to the business, shaped by her previous career as an optometrist, where adherence to regulation and process is critical. “In construction haulage, compliance isn’t optional,” she explained. “My background has really helped us build a culture where doing things correctly and safety comes first.”
Although the company is newly formed, it benefits from deep-rooted industry knowledge. Harpreet’s family has extensive experience in commercial vehicles, with both her brothers working as transport managers. Her elder brother now acts as an advisor as she develops the business, helping guide key operational decisions. Harpreet has also completed her Transport Manager qualification, supporting both the company’s growth and her husband’s long-term ambition to operate a fleet.
Support from RH Commercial Vehicles has also been instrumental in the company’s launch. Andy Cross provided hands-on guidance throughout the process, from vehicle specification through to operational setup, ensuring Verta Logistics was ready for its first weeks on the road.
Paul Pearson, Commercial Director at RH Commercial Vehicles, said: “We are delighted to support Verta Logistics as they enter the construction haulage market with their first truck. Harpreet and her team have taken a highly professional, compliance-focused approach from the outset and the C Range is an excellent fit for the demanding environments they will be working in. We look forward to continuing our partnership as we support them further in building their dream.”
With its first vehicle now in operation, Verta Logistics is focused on scaling its business and expanding its fleet as new opportunities arise. “What excites me most is seeing the dream turn into a reality,” Harpreet added. “Two years ago, this was just an idea, now we’ve launched Verta Logistics and put our first truck to work. There’s a lot more to come.”