KGM Musso EV: UK’s lowest BiK commercial vehicle

KGM Motors UK is set to showcase the all-new Musso EV at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, marking its return to the event at the National Exhibition Centre from 21–23 April. Visitors will find the brand on stand 5C30 in Hall 5, where it will present its latest move into electrified commercial vehicles alongside its established line-up.
Headlining the stand is the Musso EV, Korea’s first fully electric pick-up, designed to combine the cost-efficiency of an electric vehicle with the practicality of a working truck and the comfort of an SUV. Strengthening its appeal ahead of launch, the model now qualifies for the UK Government’s Plug-in Van Grant, reducing the cost by £5,000 and bringing the on-the-road price to £39,995. For business users, it also benefits from a low 4% Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax rate for 2026/27, equating to approximately £30 per month.
The Musso EV builds on the reputation of the Musso range while embracing electrification. It is powered by an 80.6kWh BYD LFP battery, delivering a range of up to 240 miles and rapid charging capability from 20% to 80% in just 31 minutes. Designed with real-world usability in mind, it offers a payload of 690kg and a towing capacity of 2.3 tonnes, supported by load-sensitive and self-levelling rear suspension. A full-time all-wheel drive system ensures strong traction and stability, producing 207PS and 339Nm of torque for dependable performance across varied conditions.
Alongside the new electric model, KGM Motors UK will also showcase its diesel-powered options for operators who continue to favour conventional drivetrains. This includes the award-winning Musso Saracen pick-up and the Rexton Commercial Vehicle, both recognised for their robust performance, towing capability and everyday usability in demanding working environments.
Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, said: “The Commercial Vehicle Show is the perfect stage for Musso EV and for our wider commercial vehicle line-up. Musso EV brings something genuinely distinctive to the market, combining usable electric range with serious capability, and the addition of the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant makes it an even more compelling option for businesses. We look forward to welcoming visitors to stand 5C30 to experience Musso EV in person, alongside Musso Saracen and the Rexton Commercial Vehicle.”
The Musso EV is now available to order, with the first demonstrator units expected to arrive with UK dealers in May, signalling the next phase in KGM Motors UK’s electrification strategy and its commitment to delivering practical, cost-effective solutions for commercial operators.