Flock launches haulage fleet insurance with Admiral

Flock has unveiled a new haulage fleet insurance product in partnership with Admiral, marking its first major expansion into additional commercial motor segments in 2026.
The launch represents a significant step for Flock as it brings its connected insurance model to one of the UK’s most important commercial vehicle sectors. By applying a data-led approach, the company aims to help fleet operators better understand, manage and reduce risk on the road. The new offering combines Flock’s safety-focused model with Admiral’s established underwriting and claims expertise.
Flock has already rolled out its model across a range of commercial fleet segments, including courier, trades, taxi and rental markets. In these areas, the company reports measurable improvements in claims performance, reinforcing the effectiveness of its preventative, data-driven strategy.
Fleets enrolled in Flock’s risk management programme have experienced a 10% reduction in claims frequency. This has translated into fewer vehicles off the road, alongside lower costs associated with repairs, maintenance and claims handling—key concerns for operators working within tight margins.
The UK haulage sector remains a cornerstone of the national economy, contributing £13.5 billion annually. In 2024 alone, more than 600,000 heavy goods vehicles transported 1.6 billion tonnes of goods across the country. With telematics already widely adopted, the sector is well positioned to benefit from Flock’s connected insurance approach.
Ed Leon Klinger, CEO of Flock, said: “Flock’s mission is to make the world quantifiably safer; we aim to prevent claims before they even happen.
We’re using driving data to price risk more accurately, working directly with fleet operators to reduce crashes, and financially rewarding safer fleets with lower premiums.
This launch, in partnership with Admiral, brings Flock’s unique model into the haulage market with an unparalleled level of claims expertise.
We look forward to the upcoming completion of Admiral’s acquisition of Flock.”
Demand for smarter, data-driven insurance solutions in haulage has been building, driven by rising operational costs, increasing pressure on margins and the need for improved risk visibility. Brokers and operators have actively sought access to Flock’s model, and the company has already bound a number of haulage risks, signalling strong early interest.
With Admiral’s backing, Flock is now positioned to scale its offering and meet growing demand, bringing its connected insurance model to haulage fleets across the UK.
Emma Huntington, CEO of Admiral Pioneer, said: “Haulage fleets play a vital role in keeping the UK economy moving, connecting businesses, communities and supply chains every single day, and we see a clear opportunity to help them better understand and manage risk on the road.
Flock’s model is also built to prevent risk day to day, not just when something goes wrong. By combining this with Admiral’s underwriting and claims expertise, we believe we can drive meaningful change across the sector.”
At the core of the proposition is the Flock Portal, a self-service digital platform designed to give fleet managers full visibility and control over their operations. The portal provides access to telematics insights, including driving behaviour, risk trends and claims performance, while also enabling operators to add or remove vehicles from cover as their fleets evolve.
This digital capability is supported by tailored sessions with Flock’s risk management team, focused on improving driver performance and helping fleets earn back up to 10% of their premium through Flock’s rebate programme.
The new haulage fleet insurance product is available immediately to UK operators and brokers, offering a timely solution for an industry seeking greater efficiency, safety and cost control.