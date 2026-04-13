Hendy and Renault partner on mobile servicing for fleets

Hendy Group, one of the UK’s largest independent car retail groups, has partnered with Renault UK to launch a mobile service van designed to deliver convenient, on-site vehicle maintenance and servicing for businesses and fleet operators. The new service will support Renault and Dacia customers across Brighton and Eastbourne, helping to reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency.
Developed in collaboration with Renault UK and available from April, the mobile workshop is equipped with state-of-the-art tools and manufacturer-approved parts. Highly trained Hendy technicians will provide a comprehensive range of aftersales services, including routine servicing, maintenance, minor repairs, initial diagnostics, software updates and tyre checks. All work will be carried out at a time and location that suits the customer, offering a flexible alternative to traditional workshop visits.
The initiative is expected to appeal particularly to fleet operators and local businesses seeking to keep vehicles on the road and minimise disruption to daily operations. Hendy Group has indicated that, if successful, the partnership could lead to the rollout of additional mobile service vans across other locations along the South Coast.
The launch forms part of Hendy’s wider strategy to modernise its aftersales offering and provide a more customer-focused, flexible service. Jess Watson, General Manager of Hendy Brighton, Renault and Dacia, said: “This marks a real break from the norm in vehicle aftersales, and we’re excited to see how customers in Brighton and Eastbourne respond. It is part of a bigger project to strengthen our aftersales offering, boosting convenience for the customer while maintaining the very high technical standards that people expect from our main workshops.”
Saq Qureshi, National Fleet Aftersales Manager at Renault, added: “The commitment, input and engagement provided by the Hendy Brighton team has been instrumental in launching the pilot of the mobile servicing van. Hendy’s approach has remained firmly solutions-focused, and with clear, timely and collaborative communication, we have been able to work with the team at every stage. We look forward to seeing the success of the servicing van with Hendy customers.”
Operating across Brighton and Eastbourne, the mobile service van will complement Hendy’s existing network, ensuring customers throughout the South Coast benefit from responsive, high-quality aftersales support without the need to visit a dealership.
To find out more or enquire about a mobile workshop booking at home or work, please email mmckernan@hendy-group.com