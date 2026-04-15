Managing fleet costs in an era of volatility

For those of us managing fleets, the dream of returning to a stable, predictable automotive market feels increasingly distant. Just as we began to move past the microchip shortages and post-pandemic delivery delays, new geopolitical tensions and logistical bottlenecks have emerged. From the recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz to the ongoing rerouting of vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, the global supply chain remains in a state of high alert.
It is no longer enough to simply track vehicle production; we must now understand how a conflict thousands of miles away might influence the monthly costs of a van in Manchester or a hatchback in London.
Tim Alcock, Director at LeaseCar, analyses the current situation and suggest some thoughts on how the current volatility can be managed.
How is volatility affecting markets?
When major shipping routes are compromised, the impact on vehicle procurement is twofold. First, there is the literal delay. Diverting ships adds weeks to transit times, which can throw a carefully planned fleet replacement cycle into chaos. Second, and perhaps more importantly for decision-makers, are the escalating costs.
Longer routes mean higher fuel consumption and increased insurance premiums for carriers. These expenses eventually filter down through the supply chain. For fleet managers, this means the quoted price of a vehicle today might look very different in six months. Volatility is effectively being priced into the market, making it harder than ever to lock in long-term budgets with absolute certainty.
The impact on daily operations
Beyond the initial purchase or lease price, global volatility hits a fleet’s bottom line in ways that are not always immediately obvious. When new vehicle deliveries are pushed back by months, businesses are forced to extend existing contracts. This leads to a maintenance trap where ageing vehicles require more frequent repairs, more expensive replacement parts and longer periods of downtime.
A delivery van stuck in a garage could mean a missed delivery, a broken service agreement and a frustrated customer as a result. Recent data suggests nearly half of UK businesses have lost out on work because they did not have a reliable fleet ready to go (Censuswide). When the supply chain stutters, the real cost is the lost revenue from a stalled business.
Moving to long-term planning
To manage these risks, we are seeing a shift in how the most resilient fleets approach procurement. The old model is being replaced by a more cautious, forward-thinking strategy. Planning further ahead is now a necessity rather than a luxury. If your fleet requires specific modifications or specialised vehicles, waiting until six months before a contract ends is no longer viable. We are advising partners to start the replacement conversation much earlier, potentially at least twelve to eighteen months in advance, to mitigate uncertainty. This buffer provides the flexibility to navigate shipping delays without being forced into expensive, short-term rental extensions.
Another key takeaway from recent market shifts is the danger of over-reliance on a single manufacturer or region. Supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link. If a specific component or raw material is stuck behind a blockade, an entire production line can stall.
By diversifying the makes and models within a fleet, managers can spread their risk. If one manufacturer faces a six-month delay, another may have stock already on UK soil. Flexibility has become the ultimate currency. Whether that involves being open to alternative brands or considering different engine and fuel type options to bypass specific component shortages, those who adapt quickly are the ones keeping their drivers on the road.
Looking forward
Market volatility is not a temporary hurdle; this will unfortunately be a permanent feature of the modern landscape. The goal for fleet decision-makers should not be to wait for the things to blow over, but to build systems that can withstand the next inevitable shock.
Transparency between leasing providers and fleet managers is vital. By sharing data on lead times and being realistic about cost pressures, we can navigate these choppy waters together. The road ahead might be unpredictable, but with early planning and a flexible mindset, it remains manageable.