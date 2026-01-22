Headline News

ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026
The UK’s transport and logistics industry faces mounting pressures, from chronic driver shortages and widening skills gaps to rising stress levels and persistent road safety risks. In response, a new national event – the ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference – has been launched to unite industry leaders, transport managers, wellbeing specialists, and UK Roads Policing to address these urgent challenges.

With 2.7 million people working across the sector – 8.2% of the UK workforce – improving safety, compliance, and workforce wellbeing has never been more critical. Recent data underscores the scale of the challenge:

  • Stress, depression, or anxiety accounted for 46% of all work-related ill health cases and 55% of working days lost in 2023/24 (HSE).
  • 27% of logistics employees reported taking time off due to unmanageable stress or mental health challenges (Randstad, 2023).
  • The sector faces a 60,000-driver shortfall, with up to 464,000 workers expected to leave or retire by 2030.
  • Road collisions linked to the Fatal Four—speeding, distraction, drink/drug driving, and seatbelt misuse—remain a leading cause of incidents.

The ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference aims to help organisations tackle these issues by placing equal focus on workforce wellbeing, safety, compliance, and retention.

Richard Smith, Managing Director at RHA, Lead Supporter of ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference, said: “We’re delighted to support the ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference which brings people together to improve safety in our workplaces and on our roads. There’s no more vital mission than keeping people safe, and this conference offers our industry a valuable opportunity to share knowledge and best practice. The packed agenda covers a wide range of health, wellbeing and safety topics, so we’d urge everyone to join us at the event, hear from specialists in their fields, and share their own insights and experiences.”

Commander Kyle Gordon, who leads Operation Topaz nationally as part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s strategic partnership with the Department for Transport, added: “I am delighted to confirm that I will be speaking at the ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference, DTec International’s driver welfare and drug-driving enforcement event, in May 2026. Drug driving continues to present a serious and growing risk on our roads. Work to highlight the issue and tackle the threat in new and innovative ways is already underway within national roads policing and partners, and I’m delighted to attend events such as this to highlight this work and ensure it remains at the cutting edge. The conference also provides an opportunity for wider collaboration with fleet operators and industry partners to support safer roads for everyone.”

Partnership Between Industry and Police
A central theme of the conference is the crucial partnership between the transport industry and UK Roads Policing. By working together, the sector can reduce accidents, improve driver behaviour, strengthen compliance, and create safer working environments.

Delegates will leave the conference equipped with the skills, contacts, and confidence to:

  • Reduce sickness and accident-related absence
  • Improve staff satisfaction and retention
  • Strengthen legal compliance and risk management
  • Build healthier, safer, and more resilient teams
  • Reduce operating costs through smarter wellbeing strategies

Key Themes
By prioritising workforce wellbeing and safety while fostering collaboration with the police, delegates can reduce accidents, improve compliance, and enhance employee satisfaction and retention. The conference also provides CPD points for attendees.

Topics covered include:

  • The Fatal Four & Road Risk Management – Tackling the leading causes of road incidents to improve safety and reduce lost working days.
  • Physical & Mental Wellbeing of Drivers – Strategies to support driver health, reduce stress, improve job satisfaction, and enhance retention.
  • Day-to-Day Wellness Strategies – Practical tips for nutrition, fatigue management, and promoting healthier lifestyles.
  • Drug & Alcohol Use – Understanding causes, consequences, and workforce support systems.
  • Legal Obligations for Fleet Operators – Stay compliant with evolving regulations while prioritising employee wellbeing and safety.
  • Lone Working – Addressing challenges for isolated workers and ensuring their safety.
  • Nutrition & Healthier Food Choices – Supporting teams with good nutrition and healthier food options while on the road.
  • Working With the Police – Building partnerships with Road Traffic Police to improve road safety and tackle speeding, drug/alcohol use, and driver fatigue.

The ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference represents a vital step towards building a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for the UK transport and logistics sector.

