FHS Group streamlines fleet compliance with Webfleet

UK logistics and storage specialist FHS Group has invested in an integrated Webfleet fleet management solution to improve compliance, reduce operating costs and gain full visibility across its truck and trailer operations.
From commercial and refrigerated storage to container handling and repackaging, FHS delivers end-to-end logistics services nationwide. The business operates a diverse fleet of more than 200 vehicles and trailers, including 44-tonne HGVs, refrigerated trailers, tippers, walking floors, tautliners for ambient goods and low loaders for specialist transport.
Following the introduction of tighter DVSA trailer laden brake performance testing standards last year, the company decided to replace separate fleet management systems for its trucks and trailers with Webfleet’s integrated, EBPMS-based (Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System) solution.
“For us, bringing trailers back into the workshop for manual brake tests every inspection meant lost productivity, reduced driver earning time and higher maintenance costs,” said Jordan Mckenna, Director at FHS Group. “We needed a smarter, more joined-up approach.”
Following a detailed cost and efficiency analysis forecasting significant long-term savings, the company selected Webfleet to manage its entire fleet.
The technology continuously monitors trailer brake performance and enables DVSA-compliant, load-simulated assessments to be carried out remotely, with every brake event recorded digitally.
Alongside improved compliance, FHS Group is also using Webfleet’s OptiDrive 360 driver monitoring to tackle fuel consumption, idling and driving behaviour.
League tables have been introduced to encourage positive change, while higher-than-average maintenance costs on a vehicle now trigger reviews of OptiDrive data and targeted driver training.
“With so much data available, we’ve taken a disciplined approach,” Jordan explained. “Each quarter we focus on one critical KPI, starting with fuel, then moving on to CO₂, servicing and maintenance. It keeps the team focused and delivers measurable results.”
Webfleet works closely with FHS through regular data review sessions.
“Data can easily fade into the background,” Jordan added. “Our weekly calls with Webfleet ensure it stays an active tool to cut costs, improve safety and reduce emissions. They genuinely act as an extension of our team.”
The new system provides the fleet team with instant alerts for unauthorised vehicle movement and low trailer battery levels, preventing assets from becoming ‘invisible’ when parked off-site. Bespoke dashboards have also been created for different driver roles, ensuring fair and realistic performance targets.
“A bulk tipper driver will typically run at full weight over long distances and often needs extended idling time to unload, while drivers handling local factory clearances are dealing with frequent stops and starts that inevitably impact mpg,” explained Jordan.
“Treating those roles the same simply isn’t realistic, which is why we’ve moved away from uniform fuel targets and set benchmarks that genuinely reflect how each part of the business operates.”
The project was delivered two weeks ahead of schedule.
“Fleet technology transitions are rarely straightforward,” said Jordan. “But Webfleet took the time to really understand our business and delivered with an impressively can-do attitude, exceeding our expectations from day one.”