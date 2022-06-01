Headline News

Direct Vision Standard (DVS)

Cyclist and truck

Volvo Trucks: New safety system to protect cyclists and pedestrians

Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Volvo Trucks is introducing a new safety system to detect other road users entering the blind spot on both sides of the truck.

 In busy traffic situations, it is difficult for even the most experienced driver to perceive everything around the vehicle. To increase safety and ease stress on the driver, Volvo Trucks is offering its new system which uses a dual radar on each side of the truck to detect when other road users, such as cyclists, enter the risk area.

Driver's view of a cyclist“An accident can happen in a split second. Our extensive accident research is based on decades of studying real-life situations, and this new safety system helps the driver to prevent potential collisions,” says Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic & Product Safety Director at Volvo Trucks.

When someone is in the blind spot zone, the system, called Side Collision Avoidance Support, informs the driver via a red light on the relevant side mirror. If the driver indicates a lane change via the turn signal, the red light starts to flash and a warning sound emits from the side of the potential collision. The driver is alerted and can brake the truck, allowing, for example, a cyclist to pass.

“At Volvo Trucks, our long-term vision is zero accidents, and safety is at the core of everything we do. This new system is another example of our efforts to accomplish these aims,” concludes Wrige Berling.

The new system will be available globally on the Volvo FH range, FM and FMX with diesel, gas and electric drivelines, starting in September this year.  The Volvo FL and FE models will get the new safety system in 2023.

