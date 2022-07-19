Headline News

Renault Master E-Tech

Renault Master E-Tech enhanced with larger battery for increased range and usability

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - 09:33
The Renault Master E-Tech has been enhanced with the addition of a new 52kWh battery, providing significantly improved range and enabling more businesses to consider switching to an all-electric commercial vehicle.

Available to order from August 1st with first deliveries due in September, the latest version of the award-winning Master E-Tech costs from £45,160 plus VAT after the PiVG.

The larger battery replaces the previous 33kWh version and the Master E-Tech is now able to cover up to 126 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. This represents an improvement of 68 per cent, with the increased range now allowing a greater number of companies and drivers to opt for the Master E-Tech without the worry that going all-electric will impact on the efficiency of operations.  A five-year battery warranty adds further reassurance.

Renault Master E-TechFlexible charging options further strengthen the usability of the Master E-Tech. With a standard 7kW wallbox, the battery can be charged from 20-80 per cent in five hours, while simply plugging into a domestic socket will restore the same amount of charge in 10 hours. On the road, drivers can add 30 miles of charge in 120 minutes using a public 11kW charging station or go from 20-80 per cent charge in five hours. Plugging into a 22kW DC charger adds 30 miles of range in just 45 minutes, with the battery boosted from 20-80 per cent in 90 minutes.

The inclusion of regenerative braking, low rolling resistance tyres and the energy-saving ECO mode also work to optimise the available range.

As well as enjoying environmental gains, such as zero tailpipe emissions in-use and near silent operation, together with lower running costs, Master E-Tech customers benefit from the traditional versatility and practicality of the Master. Five versions are available, including Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab, with the Panel Van offering a payload of up to 1,420kg and load volume of up to 13m3.

Panel Van versions are available exclusively with the new Advance level of trim, while the Platform Cab and Chassis Cab variants feature the entry-level Start specification.

Advance builds on the Start trim level with the likes of manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights and wipers as standard. Unique in the sector, Advance trim offers a full suspension seat adding significant benefits in terms of driving and comfort. What’s more, customers receive side wind assist, which complements the other ADAS features of Hill start assist and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) that are standard across the Master E-Tech range.

