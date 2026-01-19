Wordsworth Excavations strengthens its heavy-haulage fleet

Barnsley-based bulk excavation and industrial projects specialist, Wordsworth Excavations, has expanded its heavy-haulage fleet with the addition of a new Renault Trucks T High 6×2 65-tonne tractor unit, supplied by Thompson Commercials’ Sheffield branch.
Marking the company’s first Renault Trucks vehicle, the new T High joins Wordsworth Excavations’ 55-strong fleet to support the in-house movement of plant and equipment across major UK construction and industrial sites.
Craig Lofthouse, Plant Manager at Wordsworth Excavations, commented: “We needed another truck to increase our internal haulage capacity, moving plant between sites nationwide. I wanted something that could handle both 65-tonne low-loader work and tipping duties when required. The T High offered that flexibility plus an extra five-tonne capacity which gives us a real advantage.”
With over 100 pieces of plant working across time-critical projects, Wordsworth Excavations prefers to manage its own logistics to maintain full control of schedules.
“With the nature of our work, we need total reliability — when a piece of kit is needed on site, it has to be there on time. Having our own trucks gives us that assurance,” explained Craig.
The T High’s specification was tailored to Wordsworth’s demanding operations and to ensure maximum driver comfort for week-long assignments. Powered by Renault Trucks’ 13-litre DTI engine paired with the Optidriver automated gearbox, the truck is built for operation at up to 65 tonnes under STGO regulations. The spacious high sleeper cab features a flat floor, heated and ventilated leather seats, fridge, microwave, multimedia touchscreen, TV, and automatic climate control. To boost versatility, Binotto tipping gear has also been installed, allowing the truck to perform low-loader and tipping work as needed.
Early feedback from the driver has been particularly positive. “The pulling power is superb,” said Craig. “Our driver couldn’t believe how well it climbs hills compared to previous trucks. Comfort-wise, it’s spot on – the T High is a great environment for drivers who spend the week away.”
The partnership with Thompson Commercials also proved decisive. “John Robinson at Thompson’s was brilliant from the start,” added Craig. “The whole process was smooth – quick communication, realistic lead times, and great support. Renault Trucks even provided an 80-tonne demonstrator on loan while we waited for delivery, which really helped keep our work moving.”
John Robinson, Sales Executive at Thompson Commercials Sheffield, concluded: “It’s fantastic to see a respected company like Wordsworth Excavations introduce Renault Trucks into their fleet. They’ve been a long-standing operator of another brand, so helping them spec their first T High for heavy-haulage and seeing how impressed they are with its performance is a real milestone. We’re looking forward to building on this relationship.”
If the T High continues to perform as expected, it’s unlikely to be the last Renault Trucks in Wordsworth’s fleet.
“We’ve only had it a short while, but early signs are very encouraging,” revealed Craig. “If it carries on like this, we’ll certainly consider adding more Renaults in the future.”