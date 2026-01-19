Headline News

IVECO invests in new Parts Distribution Centre

Monday, January 19, 2026 - 07:18
IVECO has announced the opening of a new Parts Distribution Centre as a continued investment in improving customer service. Based in Witham, Essex, the new facility aims to dramatically decrease fulfilment times of key replacement parts to customers.

Image: IVECO

The new Parts Distribution Centre will run as a support beam for the primary facility in Daventry, holding key components that are in demand, but traditionally suffer from supply chain tension related to importing parts from mainland Europe. Dedicated to its focus on customer service, it will also stock components needed for national-level fleets.

In partnership with Harris Holdings Ltd., the facility will help reduce downtime for fleets, ensuring strong parts availability that will enable vehicles to return to the road sooner. This strategic facility further reinforces IVECO’s customer centric approach, stocking parts not commonly held in other facilities in the UK, tangibly reducing lead times for customers.

Gordon Down, Head of Part Sales and Business Intelligence UK & ROI, at IVECO UK, said: “IVECO is proud to open this new Parts Distribution Centre in Witham, marking its commitment to customers. Our ambition is to strengthen our supply chain, lowering tensions brought by Brexit, and keeping our customer’s fleets up and running.”

Mike Cutts, Full Range Business Line Director, commented: “Customers are at the core of what we do, and our commitment to vehicles and the businesses running them is essential. The new PDC will further maximise our efficient and effective deployment of parts.”

